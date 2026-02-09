YouTube TV Gets Cheaper Sports, News, and Entertainment Bundles

YouTube is splitting YouTube TV into a selection of tailored YouTube TV Plans, allowing subscribers to pay less for a smaller selection of channels. "TV should be easy," reads the blog post announcing the change.

youtube tv plans
There are 10+ new plans across Sports, News, Entertainment, and Family, at prices that are $11 to $28 below the $82.99 per month cost for a full YouTube TV subscription. New subscribers will have access to lower prices for the first three months to a year, and a 10-day trial is available. Existing subscribers can downgrade to one of the more affordable plans.

  • Sports Plan - $64.99 per month, or $54.99 per month for new subscribers (1-year discount). Includes all major broadcasters (ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox) plus sports networks like FS1, NBC Sports Network, all ESPN networks, and ESPN Unlimited.
  • Sports + News Plan - $71.99 per month, or $56.99 per month for new subscribers (3-month discount). Includes everything in the Sports Plan, plus networks like CNBC, Fox News, MSNBC, CNN, CSPAN, Bloomberg, and Fox Business.
  • Entertainment Plan - $54.99 per month, or $44.99 per month for new subscribers (3-month discount). Includes all major broadcasters and content, from FX dramas to Hallmark classics. Comedy Central, Bravo, Paramount, Food Network, HGTV, and more are available.
  • News + Entertainment + Family Plan - $69.99 per month, or $59.99 per month for new subscribers (3-month discount). Includes news and entertainment channels along with family content like the Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, National Geographic, Cartoon Network, and PBS Kids.

The new YouTube TV plans will have the perks of YouTube TV, such as unlimited DVR, and the option to share content with six members on one account. Add-ons like NFL Sunday Ticket, HBO Max, and 4K Plus can also be purchased. Plans are rolling out starting this week.

YouTube TV first launched in April 2017, and it was initially priced at $35 per month. It has more than doubled in price over the course of the last nine years. The last price increase came in December 2024, when YouTube raised the price from $72.99 per month to $82.99 per month.

YouTube TV is available across a wide range of devices, including the Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad.

