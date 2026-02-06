Best Apple Deals of the Week: Apple Watch Series 11 Get $100 Discounts Amid Valentine's Day and Super Bowl Sales
This week we began tracking big savings thanks to Valentine's Day and Super Bowl sales, which include discounts on everything from iPhone 17 cases to monitors and TVs. You'll also find deals below on Apple Watch Series 11 and AirPods 4, with the best prices of the year so far on each.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Valentine's Day Deals
We're just one week away from Valentine's Day, which falls on Saturday, February 14 this year. Similar to years past, many third-party Apple resellers and accessory companies have opened up notable discounts on Apple products and accessories to coincide with the holiday, and you can find the best in our list below.
- Best Buy - Save up to 50% on select TVs
- Nomad - Save 49% in Nomad's overstock sale
- OtterBox - Save 30% on cases, 50% on charging accessories, and more
- Anker - Save up to 40% on essential accessories
- Sonos - Save up to 20% off soundbars, speakers, and subwoofers
- AT&T - iPhone 17 Pro at no cost with eligible trade-in
- Samsung - Save on Samsung monitors and TVs
- ZAGG - Save up to 75% during clearance event
- Casely - Save 10% sitewide with code LOVE10
- Casetify - Buy 2 get 20% off with code LOVE2026
Super Bowl Sales
- What's the deal? Save on home audio equipment, TVs, and more
- Where can I get it? Sonos and Samsung
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
This week we began tracking Super Bowl themed sales at retailers including Samsung and Sonos, with some of the year's best prices so far on popular TVs, sound bars, speakers, and much more.
Apple Watch Series 11
- What's the deal? Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 11
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $100 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. This is only the second time so far in 2026 that we've tracked $100 markdowns on the Series 11, and nearly every aluminum model is on sale right now.
AirPods 4
- What's the deal? Take $30 off AirPods 4
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Apple's AirPods 4 returned to $99.00 this week, down from $129.00. This is the base model of the AirPods 4 without Active Noise Cancellation, and it's the best price we've seen on this model so far in 2026.
Anker
- What's the deal? Save on Anker accessories
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Earlier this week, Anker debuted its new Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with a launch discount on Amazon. If ordered this week, you can clip the on-page coupon on Amazon to get the accessory for $119.99, down from $149.99.
For even more Anker discounts, be sure to check out our original post.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
Deals Newsletter
Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!