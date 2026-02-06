Best Apple Deals of the Week: Apple Watch Series 11 Get $100 Discounts Amid Valentine's Day and Super Bowl Sales

This week we began tracking big savings thanks to Valentine's Day and Super Bowl sales, which include discounts on everything from iPhone 17 cases to monitors and TVs. You'll also find deals below on Apple Watch Series 11 and AirPods 4, with the best prices of the year so far on each.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Valentine's Day Deals



We're just one week away from Valentine's Day, which falls on Saturday, February 14 this year. Similar to years past, many third-party Apple resellers and accessory companies have opened up notable discounts on Apple products and accessories to coincide with the holiday, and you can find the best in our list below.



Best Buy - Save up to 50% on select TVs

Nomad - Save 49% in Nomad's overstock sale

OtterBox - Save 30% on cases, 50% on charging accessories, and more

Anker - Save up to 40% on essential accessories

Sonos - Save up to 20% off soundbars, speakers, and subwoofers

AT&T - iPhone 17 Pro at no cost with eligible trade-in

Samsung - Save on Samsung monitors and TVs

ZAGG - Save up to 75% during clearance event

Casely - Save 10% sitewide with code LOVE10

Casetify - Buy 2 get 20% off with code LOVE2026

Super Bowl Sales

What's the deal? Save on home audio equipment, TVs, and more

Save on home audio equipment, TVs, and more Where can I get it? Sonos and Samsung

This week we began tracking Super Bowl themed sales at retailers including Samsung and Sonos, with some of the year's best prices so far on popular TVs, sound bars, speakers, and much more.



Apple Watch Series 11

What's the deal? Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 11

Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 11 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $100 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. This is only the second time so far in 2026 that we've tracked $100 markdowns on the Series 11, and nearly every aluminum model is on sale right now.



AirPods 4

What's the deal? Take $30 off AirPods 4

Take $30 off AirPods 4 Where can I get it? Amazon

Apple's AirPods 4 returned to $99.00 this week, down from $129.00. This is the base model of the AirPods 4 without Active Noise Cancellation, and it's the best price we've seen on this model so far in 2026.



Anker

What's the deal? Save on Anker accessories

Save on Anker accessories Where can I get it? Amazon

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Earlier this week, Anker debuted its new Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with a launch discount on Amazon. If ordered this week, you can clip the on-page coupon on Amazon to get the accessory for $119.99, down from $149.99.

For even more Anker discounts, be sure to check out our original post.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.