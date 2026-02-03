Valentine's Day Deals: Get Low Prices on AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and More

by

We're just over one week away from Valentine's Day, which falls on Saturday, February 14 this year. Similar to years past, many third-party Apple resellers and accessory companies have opened up notable discounts on Apple products and accessories to coincide with the holiday.

Additionally, there are a few solid discounts on Apple products like AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPad. In this article you'll find deals from third-party retailers collected first, including special Valentine's Day themed sales from AT&T, ZAGG, Casely, and more.

Valentine's Accessory Sales

  • Best Buy - Save up to 50% on select TVs
  • Nomad - Save 49% in Nomad's overstock sale
  • OtterBox - Save 30% on cases, 50% on charging accessories, and more
  • Anker - Save up to 40% on essential accessories
  • Sonos - Save up to 20% off soundbars, speakers, and subwoofers
  • AT&T - iPhone 17 Pro at no cost with eligible trade-in
  • Samsung - Save on Samsung monitors and TVs
  • ZAGG - Save up to 75% during clearance event
  • Casely - Save 10% sitewide with code LOVE10
  • Casetify - Buy 2 get 20% off with code LOVE2026

AirPods

AirPods Valentine Deal

Amazon this week has major discounts on a few AirPods models, including some of the best prices of the year so far on AirPods 4. You can get the base AirPods 4 for $99.99 on Amazon, down from $129.00.

$29 OFF
AirPods 4 for $99.99

Amazon also has the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation for $119.99, down from $179.00. We did track both of these these at a lower prices during the 2025 holiday season, but these deals never returned and today's is the best we've seen so far in 2026.

$59 OFF
AirPods 4 (ANC) for $119.99

AirTag

airtag heart valentines deal

Amazon has the first generation AirTag 4-Pack for $69.98 this week, down from $99.00. This is a second-best price on the accessory, and just a few dollars away from the record low price.

$29 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $69.98

Apple Watch

watch heart valentines deal

Amazon this week has the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 11 on sale for $299.00, down from $399.00, and the 46mm GPS model for $329.00, down from $429.00. This is only the second time so far in 2026 that we've tracked $100 markdowns on the Series 11, and nearly every aluminum model is on sale right now.

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm GPS) for $299.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm GPS) for $329.00

If you're shopping for cellular models, you can find record low prices on multiple models this week on Amazon. The 42mm cellular Apple Watch Series 11 has hit $399.00, down from $499.00, and the 46mm cellular model has hit $429.00, down from $529.00.

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm Cell) for $399.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm Cell) for $429.00

iPad

iPad Valentine Deal

There are numerous iPads on sale in early February, and we're starting with a $49 discount on the 11-inch iPad at Amazon. You can get the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $299.99, down from $349.00, which is the best price we've tracked in 2026 so far and an overall second-best price.

$49 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $299.99

$49 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $399.99

$49 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $599.99

Amazon this week is also providing record low prices on multiple models of the iPad mini 7, starting at $399.99 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. Best Buy is also matching many of these iPad deals, and in some cases it has better delivery estimates.

$99 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $399.99

$99 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $499.99

$99 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.99

Amazon recently introduced discounts across the M5 iPad Pro lineup, including both 11-inch and 13-inch models. Prices start at $899.99 for the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro, down from $999.00.

$99 OFF
11-inch M5 iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) for $899.99

$149 OFF
13-inch M5 iPad Pro (512GB Wi-Fi) for $1,349.99

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

