Anker's New 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger With 25W Qi2.2 Fast Charging is Now Available for $120

Anker today launched its latest charger for the iPhone, the Anker Prime Wireless Charging Station. It's a 3-in-1 charger that can charge an ‌iPhone‌ at up to 25W, fast charge an ‌iPhone‌, and charge AirPods, too.



The Prime Wireless Charging Station features Qi2.2 support, which lets a compatible MagSafe ‌iPhone‌ charge at up to 25W. It's the same speed as Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ charger, and it is 10W faster than the standard Qi2 ‌MagSafe‌ chargers.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 models are able to fast charge with the Prime Wireless Charging Station, and can get up to a 50 percent charge within 30 minutes. We were able to test the Prime Wireless Charging Station ahead of launch, and it did indeed charge an iPhone 17 Pro Max from dead to 46 percent in a 30-minute period as promised. Wireless charging speeds can vary based on charge level, temperature, and other factors, but the Prime Wireless Charging Station is able to match Apple's native ‌iPhone 17‌ ‌MagSafe‌ charging options.

Charging speeds are steady thanks to an active "AirCool" feature that keeps the ‌iPhone‌ cool while it's charging. It's meant to ensure the ‌iPhone‌ is below 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit while it's on the charger, and the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max did feel slightly cooler than when charging with a standard ‌MagSafe‌ charger. The included cooling system is close to inaudible with a tiny fan embedded at the back and a vent at the top, so it's suitable for use on a nightstand or desktop.



It's not clear if the active cooling makes a major difference in all circumstances since we have also been able to get a similar charge in a similar time period with Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ charger, but it could be a useful feature in hotter conditions. The room we tested in was around 68F, while Anker's testing conditions were at 77F. Anker's site suggests the active cooling allows an ‌iPhone 17‌ to charge 24 percent faster with 30 percent less heat buildup. Anker says the cooling option is also meant to preserve battery health and maintain safety, which is worth considering.

Apple Watches that support fast charging are able to charge at maximum speed, and there is enough power for the AirPods or AirPods Pro. There is a tappable LED for controlling the AirCool feature, which you can tap to turn it on or off. The LED turns blue when the AirCool feature is on, or white when it's off. It'll also turn orange if you connect an incompatible adapter that's below 45W, which is helpful. If you're wanting to use the Prime Wireless Charging Station on your nightstand, you'll be glad to hear that the LEDs turn off after a few seconds so there is no annoying light at night.

The Prime Wireless Charging Station takes up minimal space, thanks to a folding design. The ‌iPhone‌ charges in an upright position with support for StandBy mode, while the pop-up Apple Watch charger is positioned behind with the AirPods charging platform underneath. The Apple Watch charger folds down into the ‌iPhone‌ charger with a hinge that feels durable, and you can press to pop it out. For charging the AirPods, there is an anti-slip pad that has a little AirPods icon for ideal alignment.



The whole thing folds down into a small, palm-sized package that's ideal for travel, measuring in at 3.8 inches by 2.4 inches by 1.2 inches. It's surprisingly light for what it is, similar in weight to the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max that we tested it with. You can use the ‌iPhone‌ charger with the Charging Station folded up, but you'll need to open it all the way to get to the Apple Watch and AirPods chargers.

The ‌iPhone‌ charging portion works as a stand, and you can change the angle from 0 to 60 degrees without the weight of the ‌iPhone‌ collapsing it down. It works well for watching videos or for FaceTime calls.

Anker includes a 45W power adapter that's needed to get the maximum charging speeds, along with a standard 5-foot USB-C to USB-C cable, which means the charger is ready to go out of the box. It would have been nice to have an integrated cable of some kind to really boost the travel-friendly design, but it's still a compact design that's easy to tuck into a backpack or suitcase. It also looks slick with a gray aluminum design, black magnetic charging surface for the ‌iPhone‌ and AirPods, and matching stabilizing feet at the bottom. The Apple Watch charger is a Made for Apple Watch design, so it's in white.

Anker's charger is designed for the latest ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 17‌ models, but it is backwards compatible with all ‌iPhone‌ models, and it also works with all Apple Watch models and all AirPods models. As with all magnetic chargers, if you want to use the charging station with an ‌iPhone‌ case, you'll need a MagSafe-compatible case.

The Prime Wireless Charging Station can be purchased from Amazon or from the Anker website for $120 thanks to a 20 percent launch discount. The price will go up to $150 after the launch promotion.