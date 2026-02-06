AirTag 1 Gets Major Discounts With 1-Pack at $17 and 4-Pack at $64
Apple's first-generation AirTag 4-Pack has dropped to $64.00 this week on Amazon, down from the original price of $99.00. Free shipping options have a delivery estimate around February 11, while Prime members should be able to get it delivered a few days sooner.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Overall, this is a solid second-best price on the AirTag 4-pack that's within $1 of the Amazon all-time low price. If you're shopping for a single AirTag, Amazon has the AirTag 1-Pack for $17.00, down from $29.00, a record low price.
Apple just debuted the all-new AirTag, featuring longer range for tracking items and a louder speaker. We haven't tracked any discounts on the new second generation models as of yet, so anyone who wants to save money should keep looking into the original models.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
