Apple Hoping to Outdo Rivals With Tougher Display for Foldable iPhone

Apple is reportedly evaluating a tougher display film technology for its first foldable iPhone as it tests materials that could differentiate the durability and feel of the screen from rival devices.



According to a new supply chain report from The Elec, Apple is evaluating transparent polyimide film as a protective layer that would sit on top of the ultra-thin glass used in the foldable display. The report says the company is currently testing two options for this outer film: polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and clear polyimide (CPI).

Most of today's foldable displays use ultra-thin glass to improve clarity and rigidity, but the glass still requires a flexible polymer film on top to prevent scratches and damage. This is the layer that users actually touch, making it a key factor in overall durability and feel.

Samsung currently uses PET film as the protective layer on top of the ultra-thin glass in its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip devices. The Elec says Apple's evaluation of CPI is rooted in a wish to differentiate its approach. CPI is more expensive than PET, but has better surface hardness and scratch resistance.

Kolon Industry has apparently emerged as a potential supplier of the material. The company previously built a mass production line for CPI film after anticipating strong demand from upcoming foldable devices. China-based Lens Technology is expected to supply the ultra-thin glass for the foldable ‌iPhone‌ and will handle bonding the final protective film to the glass.

The final decision on the protective film is expected to be made soon as Apple continues testing remaining components of the first foldable ‌‌iPhone‌‌. Other rumors suggest that the device will feature a 7.8-inch crease-free inner display, a 5.5-inch cover display, ‌Touch ID‌, two rear cameras, the A20 chip, and the "C2" modem. It is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and ‌‌iPhone 18‌‌ Pro Max later this year.