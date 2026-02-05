Apple CEO Tim Cook Promises to Lobby U.S. Government on Immigration

by

In an all-hands meeting with employees today, Apple CEO Tim Cook promised to lobby the U.S. government on immigration, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Tim Cook MacBook
Cook said he is "deeply distraught" with the U.S. government's current approach to immigration, and he promised to make his voice heard on the matter, the report said.

"For as long as I can remember, we have been a smarter, wiser, more innovative company because we've attracted the best and brightest from all corners of the world," Cook told employees, according to the report. Cook ensured that he would "continue to lobby lawmakers on this issue" going forward, per the report.

Cook said immigration is especially important to Apple because the company has "team members across the U.S. on some form of visa," the report said.

Cook also reiterated his support for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy.

In a memo last month, Cook said he was "heartbroken" about recent events in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after two people were killed by U.S. federal immigration agents there. The killings stoked public outcry in the country.

"This is a time for deescalation," said Cook, in the memo. "I believe America is strongest when we live up to our highest ideals, when we treat everyone with dignity and respect no matter who they are or where they're from, and when we embrace our shared humanity. This is something Apple has always advocated for."

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

darkslide29
darkslide29
2 days ago at 11:44 am
So distraught about Minnesota, then attended the screening of Melania at the White House on the same day.
Score: 52 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iObama
iObama
2 days ago at 11:39 am
**** Tim Cook. Period.
Score: 48 Votes (Like | Disagree)
aj8690
aj8690
2 days ago at 11:40 am
Give me a break, Tim! Didn't you just get back from a private party at the WH with your buddies?
Score: 46 Votes (Like | Disagree)
attohs
attohs
2 days ago at 11:37 am
Perhaps another golden statue with some fancy glass?
Score: 46 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kkspire
Kkspire
2 days ago at 11:36 am
He's right. And he's speaking about legal immigration for skilled workers. Not undocumented people and criminals lol.
Score: 45 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ClaraStahlbaum
ClaraStahlbaum
2 days ago at 11:48 am
Tim Cook is a hypocrite. Big business needs to stay out of politics.
Score: 36 Votes (Like | Disagree)
