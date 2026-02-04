Six New Leagues Coming to Apple Sports

Following today's update, Apple plans to add support for six new soccer leagues to the next version of the Sports app, MacRumors has discovered.



Earlier today, Apple released version 3.7 of the Sports app, introducing support for every PGA and LPGA tournament, with live leaderboards, round-by-round scorecards for every golfer, and real-time updates in the app, widgets, and Live Activities. The app already supported the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, Premier League, NASCAR, F1, and more. The update also expanded the soccer lineup with support for Copa del Rey, Coppa Italia, Coupe de France, and DFB-Pokal. In addition, tennis coverage now supports real-time stats, making it easier to keep up with the action.

Backend code spotted by MacRumors reveals what's next for Apple Sports in version 3.8. Apple is planning to add support for six South American soccer leagues, including Brazil Serie A, Argentina Primera A, Colombia Primera Liga, Ecuador Serie A, Peru Primera Division, and Chile Primera Division.

The Apple Sports app launched in 2024, offering an easy way to see live scores and statistics. It is available on the iPhone in the U.S., the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, and other select European countries.