Apple Sports App on iPhone Now Available in More European Countries

The free Apple Sports app on the iPhone was released in additional European countries today, including Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Poland, Hungary, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Serbia, Greece, Estonia, Latvia, Romania, Ukraine, and others.



The app was already available in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Austria, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

Launched in February 2024, the Apple Sports app shows scores, stats, standings, upcoming games, and more for a variety of leagues. Today's update, which brings the app to version 3.5, is rolling out now in the App Store.

A few months ago, Apple Sports was updated with a few improvements, including the addition of a Home Screen widget and the ability to schedule Live Activities for upcoming events. The app remains available on the iPhone only.