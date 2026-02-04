Apple Sports Now Supports Golf and More

The Apple Sports app now supports men's and women's golf, along with improvements to soccer and tennis coverage.



Version 3.7 of the app introduces support for every PGA and LPGA tournament, with live leaderboards, round-by-round scorecards for every golfer, and real-time updates in the app, widgets, and Live Activities. The app already supported the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, Premier League, NASCAR, F1, Premier League, and more.

Golf fans can follow along as each tournament unfolds with access to live scores for all official PGA Tour and LPGA Tour events, including the majors, starting this weekend with the PGA’s WM Phoenix Open. Fans can track their favorite players through each event with hole-by-hole results and individual scorecards alongside live leaderboards, plus scores from every round during each tournament throughout the year.

Apple has also expanded the soccer lineup with support for Copa del Rey, Coppa Italia, Coupe de France, and DFB-Pokal. In addition, tennis coverage now supports real-time stats, making it easier to keep up with the action.

The Apple Sports app launched in 2024, offering a convenient way to glance at live scores and statistics. It is available on the iPhone in the U.S., the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, and select other European countries.