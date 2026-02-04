Apple Releases watchOS 26.3, tvOS 26.3 and visionOS 26.3 Release Candidates

Apple today provided developers with the release candidate versions of upcoming watchOS 26.3, tvOS 26.3, and visionOS 26.3 updates for testing purposes. The software comes a week after Apple provided the third betas. The release candidates are the final version of the updates that will be provided to the public as long as no bugs are found.



The software updates are available through the Settings app on each device, and because these are developer betas, a free developer account is required.

We don't know what new features might be added in watchOS 26.3, visionOS 26.3, and tvOS 26.3, and nothing new has been discovered so far. Apple doesn't typically provide release notes for betas, so we might not know what's new until the software updates see a public launch unless there are outward-facing changes.

The software updates will likely launch next week now that RCs are available.