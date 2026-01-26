Apple Releases Third watchOS 26.3, tvOS 26.3 and visionOS 26.3 Betas
Apple today provided developers with the third betas of upcoming watchOS 26.3, tvOS 26.3, and visionOS 26.3 betas for testing purposes. The software comes a week after Apple provided the second betas.
The software updates are available through the Settings app on each device, and because these are developer betas, a free developer account is required.
We don't know what new features might be added in watchOS 26.3, visionOS 26.3, and tvOS 26.3, and nothing new has been discovered so far. Apple doesn't typically provide release notes for betas, so we might not know what's new until the software updates see a public launch unless there are outward-facing changes.
The software updates will probably launch right around the end of January based on past release timelines.
