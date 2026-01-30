Best Apple Deals of the Week: AirPods Pro 3 Return to $199 Record Low Price, Plus AirTag 4-Pack at $69.99

by

Apple's AirPods Pro 3 returned to their all-time low price of $199.00 this week on Amazon, accompanied by other solid discounts like $60 off AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation, $29 off AirTag 4-Pack, and a few deals across Anker and Nomad charging accessories.

AirPods

airpods pro 3 purple

  • What's the deal? Take up to $60 off AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 3
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$50 OFF
AirPods Pro 3 for $199.00

$60 OFF
AirPods 4 (ANC) for $119.00

Amazon brought back a few low prices on multiple AirPods models this week, including the AirPods Pro 3 for $199.00 and the AirPods Pro with Active Noise Cancellation for $119.00. In regards to the AirPods Pro 3, this is a match of the all-time low price on this model.

AirTag

airtag gen 1 purple

  • What's the deal? Take $29 off AirTag 4-Pack
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$29 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $69.99

Apple unveiled the second generation AirTag this week, but if you want the best discount on the product you'll do best looking at the first generation model on Amazon. The retailer has the AirTag 4-Pack for $69.99 right now, down from $99.00.

Anker

anker january purple 2

  • What's the deal? Save on Anker accessories
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$50 OFF
Anker Charging Cube for $99.98

$79 OFF
Anker Power Station + Lantern for $169.99

Amazon introduced a few notable discounts on multiple Anker accessories this week, with popular products like the MagSafe-compatible Charging Cube ($50 off) and Power Station with Retractable Lantern ($79 off) on sale at low prices. You can find even more accessories on sale in our original post.

Nomad

nomad january

  • What's the deal? Take up to 49% off Nomad accessories
  • Where can I get it? Nomad
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO 49% OFF
Nomad Overstock Sale

On the heels of the launch of its newest Stratos Band for Apple Watch with an icy blue glow color, Nomad this week introduced an overstock sale, with major discounts across a few different product categories. This includes iPhone 17 cases, MagSafe-compatible charging stations, iPad folios, and much more.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

