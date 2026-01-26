Not Interested in Apple's New AirTag? Snag the First Gen AirTag 4-Pack for Just $69.99
Apple's AirTag 4-Pack is available for $69.99 today on Amazon, down from the original price of $99.00. Free shipping options have a delivery estimate around January 31, while Prime members should be able to get it delivered a few days sooner.
Overall, this is a solid second-best price on the AirTag 4-pack that's within $7 of the Amazon all-time low price, which we last tracked during the holiday season. We're not tracking any notable deals on the AirTag single pack right now.
Apple just announced a new model of the AirTag, which is set to feature longer range for item tracking, a louder speaker, and the same $99 price tag for a 4-Pack. The first generation model is still a solid Bluetooth tracker, particularly at Amazon's $29 discount this week.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
