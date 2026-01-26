Not Interested in Apple's New AirTag? Snag the First Gen AirTag 4-Pack for Just $69.99

Apple's AirTag 4-Pack is available for $69.99 today on Amazon, down from the original price of $99.00. Free shipping options have a delivery estimate around January 31, while Prime members should be able to get it delivered a few days sooner.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Overall, this is a solid second-best price on the AirTag 4-pack that's within $7 of the Amazon all-time low price, which we last tracked during the holiday season. We're not tracking any notable deals on the AirTag single pack right now.

Apple just announced a new model of the AirTag, which is set to feature longer range for item tracking, a louder speaker, and the same $99 price tag for a 4-Pack. The first generation model is still a solid Bluetooth tracker, particularly at Amazon's $29 discount this week.

