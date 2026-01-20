Nomad Launches Hybrid Titanium Apple Watch Band in New 'Icy Blue Glow' Color

Nomad today introduced a new version of its popular titanium Stratos band that's designed for the Apple Watch. The new version features a limited edition icy blue glow colorway, providing a subtle glow-in-the-dark effect that can be seen between the titanium links of the band.



Available for $189, the Stratos Apple Watch band combines the look of titanium with the comfort of fluoroelastomer. The band features outer links made from metal injection molded Grade 4 titanium, paired with molded FKM material on the interior.



The fluoroelastomer connects each titanium link, offering flexibility and comfort that's unavailable with traditional metal bands, including Apple's own stainless steel Link Bracelet. The FKM material peeks through the rounded titanium links, adding visual interest and space for ventilation to bolster moisture evaporation and breathability.



Nomad makes the Stratos band in Silver and Black titanium, with black, ultra orange, volt, and icy blue glow FKM color options. The latter is the new color, and we were able to try out the band before it launched. Nomad's imagery largely depicts the band in the dark with a rich, blue glow coming from the fluoroelastomer underlayer, but the actual blue shade in the light is much subtler. The color is a soft, muted blue that's close to white from a distance.

Exposing the band to sunlight or bright light produces a glow effect, but it's faint. The FKM material of the Stratos band is beneath the titanium and against the wrist, so it sees little light exposure. Light is needed for the glow to work, which means the overall result is subdued. For the most part, expect the band to look more white than blue between the links, but you will see thin lines of the blue color peeking through the links in the dark.



The band is comfortable on the wrist, and it's simple to remove links with the included tool to get a custom fit. The magnetic clasp is easy to close, and it only opens when squeezing the sides of the buckle, so it should remain secure. The clasp can pinch the skin when it's being closed, so be wary of that when putting the band on.



Having the fluoroelastomer underneath the titanium makes for a softer feel on the wrist than just titanium alone, and Nomad's band options are far cheaper than Apple's similar bands.

You can order the Icy Blue Glow Stratos Band from the Nomad website for $189.