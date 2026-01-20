Nomad Launches Hybrid Titanium Apple Watch Band in New 'Icy Blue Glow' Color

by

Nomad today introduced a new version of its popular titanium Stratos band that's designed for the Apple Watch. The new version features a limited edition icy blue glow colorway, providing a subtle glow-in-the-dark effect that can be seen between the titanium links of the band.

nomad stratos blue band main
Available for $189, the Stratos Apple Watch band combines the look of titanium with the comfort of fluoroelastomer. The band features outer links made from metal injection molded Grade 4 titanium, paired with molded FKM material on the interior.

nomad stratos blue band 1
The fluoroelastomer connects each titanium link, offering flexibility and comfort that's unavailable with traditional metal bands, including Apple's own stainless steel Link Bracelet. The FKM material peeks through the rounded titanium links, adding visual interest and space for ventilation to bolster moisture evaporation and breathability.

nomad stratos blue band 2
Nomad makes the Stratos band in Silver and Black titanium, with black, ultra orange, volt, and icy blue glow FKM color options. The latter is the new color, and we were able to try out the band before it launched. Nomad's imagery largely depicts the band in the dark with a rich, blue glow coming from the fluoroelastomer underlayer, but the actual blue shade in the light is much subtler. The color is a soft, muted blue that's close to white from a distance.

Exposing the band to sunlight or bright light produces a glow effect, but it's faint. The FKM material of the Stratos band is beneath the titanium and against the wrist, so it sees little light exposure. Light is needed for the glow to work, which means the overall result is subdued. For the most part, expect the band to look more white than blue between the links, but you will see thin lines of the blue color peeking through the links in the dark.

nomad stratos blue band 3
The band is comfortable on the wrist, and it's simple to remove links with the included tool to get a custom fit. The magnetic clasp is easy to close, and it only opens when squeezing the sides of the buckle, so it should remain secure. The clasp can pinch the skin when it's being closed, so be wary of that when putting the band on.

nomad stratos blue band 4
Having the fluoroelastomer underneath the titanium makes for a softer feel on the wrist than just titanium alone, and Nomad's band options are far cheaper than Apple's similar bands.

You can order the Icy Blue Glow Stratos Band from the Nomad website for $189.

Top Rated Comments

Tim Jobs the 2nd Avatar
Tim Jobs the 2nd
35 minutes ago at 10:53 am
That’s incredibly expensive for a watch band. It’s one thing when Apple does it but come on.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hieranonymous Avatar
hieranonymous
28 minutes ago at 11:00 am
First they need to fix the “loose lug” issue. The quality control on the Stratos has been almost comically bad. Just run a search on Reddit or YouTube.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Weaselboy Avatar
Weaselboy
22 minutes ago at 11:05 am

Your affiliate links are broken.
It works for me. You probably have an adbocker blocking the affiliate service. I had to disable my Pihole to get it to work.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments