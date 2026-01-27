AirPod Pro 3 Return to $199 Record Low Price on Amazon, Plus AirPods 4 ANC at $119
Amazon today has a match of the record low price on the AirPods Pro 3, available for $199.00, down from $249.00. This is only the second time in 2026 that we've tracked the AirPods Pro 3 at this low price on Amazon, which matches the best deal we saw over the holiday season.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This model of the AirPods Pro launched in September 2025 and has 2x better Active Noise Cancellation than the previous generation, better audio quality, a revised fit that's meant to improve comfort and stability, Live Translation for in-person conversations, and heart rate sensing for workouts.
Additionally, Amazon has the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancelation for $119.00, down from $179.00. This is a solid second-best price on the AirPods 4 with ANC, and both models have an estimated February 1 delivery date for free delivery options.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
