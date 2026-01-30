Apple Teases 'Innovations That Have Never Been Seen Before' This Year
Apple CEO Tim Cook believes that his company will have opportunities to deliver "innovations that have never been seen before" this year.
"As I said at the beginning of my remarks, this was, in so many ways, a remarkable quarter for Apple, and we're excited for all the opportunities we'll have in the year ahead to deliver innovations that have never been seen before and enrich the lives of users every step of the way," said Cook, on an earnings call on Thursday.
Cook hypes up Apple's future on every earnings call, but "innovations that have never been seen before" is particularly bold wording compared to his usual comment about how the company's product pipeline is stronger than ever.
Only time will tell if Apple actually delivers.
Will the foldable iPhone have any breakthrough features, such as a rumored crease-free screen?
Will the more personalized version of Siri go above and beyond the likes of ChatGPT in any ways?
Will the long-rumored Apple smart glasses do anything unique compared to the Meta Ray-Bans?
Will the rumored Apple smart home hub, security camera, and Face ID video doorbell give companies like Google and Ring a run for their money?
These are some of 2026's burning questions, and we look forward to seeing what Apple has in store throughout what should be quite a busy year.
