Apple Shares 2026 Chinese New Year Short Film Shot on iPhone 17 Pro

Apple today shared a short film to usher in the Chinese New Year, aka Lunar New Year, which begins February 17 and will be celebrated through March 3.

"A girl, a talking dog, and a meticulously thought out scheme make up this heartwarming tale about finding family," says Apple. "Apple joins forces with director Bai Xue for an imaginative blend of cinematography and stop-motion to usher in Chinese New Year."

The video was shot on the iPhone 17 Pro, and there is also behind-the-scenes footage.