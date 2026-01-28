'Halide' Co-Founder Sebastiaan de With Joins Apple's Design Team
Sebastiaan de With, co-founder of the popular iPhone camera app Halide, today announced that he has joined the Human Interface Design team at Apple.
"So excited to work with the very best team in the world on my favorite products," he said.
This marks a return to Apple for de With, who previously worked on things such as iCloud, MobileMe, and the Find My app. He has also completed design work for other companies, such as Sony, Mozilla, Oracle, HP, and EA, in the past.
de With is a well-known figure in the online Apple and photography communities.
Apple's design team is undergoing many changes. Last year, the company's former software design chief Alan Dye left for Meta, and Apple's hardware engineering chief and leading CEO candidate John Ternus was reportedly tapped to oversee the company's entire hardware and software design teams towards the end of last year.
Over the past several years, some Apple designers have left to work with Jony Ive, the legendary former Apple design chief. Ive left Apple in 2019 to start his own design firm LoveFrom, and he has been working with OpenAI on a new AI device.
In related news, Halide's parent company Lux today launched a public preview of Halide Mark III, the next-generation version of its flagship camera app.
Popular Stories
Apple today introduced its first two physical products of 2026: a second-generation AirTag and the Black Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop for the Apple Watch.
Read our coverage of each announcement to learn more:Apple Unveils New AirTag With Longer Range, Louder Speaker, and More
Apple Introduces New Black Unity Apple Watch BandBoth the new AirTag and the Black Unity Connection Braided...
Alongside iOS 26.2.1, Apple today released an updated version of iOS 12 for devices that are still running that operating system update, eight years after the software was first released.
iOS 12.5.8 is available for the iPhone 5s and the iPhone 6, meaning Apple is continuing to support these devices for 13 and 12 years after launch, respectively. The iPhone 5s came out in September 2013,...
Apple today introduced the second-generation AirTag, with key features including longer range for tracking items and a louder speaker.
For those who are not familiar, the AirTag is a small accessory that you can attach to your backpack, keys, or other items. Then, you can track the location of those items in the Find My app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and iCloud.com.
The new...
2026 promises to be yet another busy year for Apple, with the company rumored to be planning more than 20 product announcements over the coming months.
Beyond the usual updates to iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches, Apple is expected to release its all-new smart home hub, which was reportedly delayed until the more personalized version of Siri is ready. Other unique products rumored for ...
Update: Apple Creator Studio is now available.
Apple Creator Studio launches this Wednesday, January 28. The all-in-one subscription provides access to the Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage apps, with U.S. pricing set at $12.99 per month or $129 per year.
A subscription to Apple Creator Studio also unlocks "intelligent features" and "premium...