AirTag 2 Launching Later in These Countries

The second-generation AirTag is available to order now in the U.S. and dozens of other countries, but it is launching later in some other countries.



According to Apple's website, the new AirTag will be launching at a later date in these countries:

Brazil

Indonesia

Malaysia

The Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

In South Korea, Apple will begin accepting orders for the new AirTag on January 28 (local time), so orders should begin imminently in that country. In many of the other countries listed above, however, Apple simply says the new AirTag is coming soon.

The new AirTag features longer range for both Bluetooth and Precision Finding item tracking, a louder speaker, and some other minor changes.