Apple Donating to Trump's $350M White House Ballroom Project

by

Apple is one of several tech companies that will contribute to the construction of U.S. President Donald Trump's 90,000-square-foot ballroom, reports CNN.

trump white house ballroom
Construction began on the ballroom this week, and the White House's east wing was partially torn down. Trump claims that the ballroom will cost $350 million, and that it will be privately funded through donations. The cost has already increased $150 million over the figures that Trump previously quoted.

Other tech companies that have donated to the ballroom construction include Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and HP.

There is no word on the specific amount that Apple donated toward the project.

Update: The total ballroom cost has been updated to $350 million, after Trump announced new pricing on Thursday evening.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tag: Donald Trump

Popular Stories

iPhone Air

Report: 'Virtually No Demand' for iPhone Air

Wednesday October 22, 2025 3:22 am PDT by
Apple is "drastically" cutting production of the iPhone Air and shifting focus toward the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models, Nikkei Asia reports. The business publication claims to have learned of a major cut to iPhone Air production motivated by weaker-than-expected consumer interest, nearly to "end of production levels." Despite early reports of the iPhone Air selling out within hours of...
Read Full Article521 comments
sam sung auction

Former Apple Employee Sam Sung Changed His Name to Avoid Attention

Wednesday October 22, 2025 4:44 pm PDT by
Back in 2012, an Apple retail employee named Sam Sung went viral because his name is similar to Samsung, one of Apple's main competitors. In a recent interview with Business Insider, he detailed that period in his life, how Apple responded, and he explained why he ultimately changed his name. Someone posted an image of Sung's Apple business card on Reddit in 2012, and it spread rapidly....
Read Full Article94 comments
cadillac lyric infotainment

GM to Remove CarPlay from All Future Vehicles, Including Gas Cars

Wednesday October 22, 2025 11:34 am PDT by
General Motors began phasing out support for CarPlay in its electric vehicles back in 2023, leading to complaints from iPhone users, but the company has no plans to back down. In fact, GM is going further and plans to remove CarPlay from all future gas vehicles, too. In an interview with The Verge, GM CEO Mary Barra said that the company opted to prioritize its platform for EVs, but the...
Read Full Article435 comments
All Screen iPhone 2027 Feature 1

Apple's Plan to Launch Three New iPhone Designs Allegedly Revealed

Wednesday October 22, 2025 6:24 am PDT by
Apple plans to launch a new type of iPhone every year for the foreseeable future, according to an Asia-based source. The detailed information was shared by the account "yeux1122" in a blog post on the Korean platform Naver, citing domestic trend and component research companies. Corroborating other reports, Apple will apparently launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026, featuring a...
Read Full Article131 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.1 Coming Soon With These 8 New Features for Your iPhone

Wednesday October 22, 2025 6:15 am PDT by
The upcoming iOS 26.1 update includes a handful of new features and changes for iPhones, including a toggle for changing the appearance of the Liquid Glass design, "slide to stop" for alarms in the Clock app, and more. iOS 26.1 is currently in beta testing. The update will likely be released in the first half of November, and it is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer, but some...
Read Full Article30 comments
ios 26 1 liquid glass opaque

iOS 26.1 Beta 4 Lets Users Control Liquid Glass Transparency with New Toggle

Monday October 20, 2025 10:57 am PDT by
With the fourth betas of iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and macOS 26.1, Apple has introduced a new setting that's designed to allow users to customize the look of Liquid Glass. The toggle lets users select from a clear look for Liquid Glass, or a tinted look. Clear is the current Liquid Glass design, which is more transparent and shows the background underneath buttons, bars, and menus, while tinted ...
Read Full Article212 comments
maxresdefault

Apple's iPhone Air Experiment Fails as Supply Chain Cuts Production by 80%

Wednesday October 22, 2025 10:48 am PDT by
iPhone Air demand failed to meet Apple's expectations and the company's supply chain is scaling back shipments and production, reports Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Suppliers are expected to reduce capacity by more than 80 percent between now and the first quarter of 2026, and some components with longer lead times will be discontinued ...
Read Full Article627 comments
All Screen iPhone 2027 Feature 1

Report: Apple to Skip 'iPhone 19' Name for 'iPhone 20'

Thursday October 23, 2025 4:28 am PDT by
Apple's new iPhone lineup launched in the fall of 2027 will be called the "iPhone 20" models, rather than the "iPhone 19," according to research firm Omdia. Speaking at a conference in Seoul (via ETNews), Omdia Chief Researcher Heo Moo-yeol corroborated rumors that Apple plans to move the launch of its standard iPhone to the first half of the year and provided some additional clarity about...
Read Full Article144 comments
iOS 26

What's New in iOS 26.1 Beta 4

Monday October 20, 2025 1:02 pm PDT by
Even though we're at the fourth beta of iOS 26.1, Apple is continuing to add new features. In fact, the fourth beta has some of the biggest changes that we'll get when iOS 26.1 releases to the public later this month. We've rounded up what's new below. Liquid Glass Transparency Toggle Apple added a toggle for customizing the look of Liquid Glass. In Settings > Display and Brightness,...
Read Full Article35 comments

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
57 minutes ago at 04:04 pm
Absolutely disgusting

This turns me off from Apple so much.
Score: 24 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Anonymous123 Avatar
Anonymous123
54 minutes ago at 04:07 pm
“Tech Companies Given Another Opportunity to Bribe U.S. President in Exchange for Preferential Treatment”
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bryo Avatar
bryo
25 minutes ago at 04:35 pm

Democracy is a failed experiment, the best countries in the world at this point are monarchies, dictatorships, or some other autocratic system.
This is a disturbing mindset. Advocating for the destruction of your own individual liberties and political power.
Very scary.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CapitalIdea Avatar
CapitalIdea
55 minutes ago at 04:06 pm

is it Donald's personal ballroom or does MR just want to put their own spin on it?
You seem a little… triggered. Are you proud that there is a gilded 90,000 square foot party space being built as “part of” the 50,000 foot White House, while America remains functionally broke?
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Biro Avatar
Biro
42 minutes ago at 04:18 pm

This doesnt really matter who is president. A large project like this in the WhiteHouse comes along once a lifetime or less, and to be able to donate and get your name on a placard, in the white house. You do it, that why so many companies are donating and the donations keep growing.
That’s actually not why the money for this project is rolling in. CEOs are busy trying to win favorable treatment by this administration. It may be the most obvious case of pay to play that I’ve seen in 50 years as a journalist. Meanwhile, the project very likely exceeds what is allowed without congressional approval.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RealE Avatar
RealE
50 minutes ago at 04:11 pm
The Grifting Presidency continues and corporations continue to pay out. Shame on them all.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments