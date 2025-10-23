Apple Donating to Trump's $350M White House Ballroom Project

Apple is one of several tech companies that will contribute to the construction of U.S. President Donald Trump's 90,000-square-foot ballroom, reports CNN.



Construction began on the ballroom this week, and the White House's east wing was partially torn down. Trump claims that the ballroom will cost $350 million, and that it will be privately funded through donations. The cost has already increased $150 million over the figures that Trump previously quoted.

Other tech companies that have donated to the ballroom construction include Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and HP.

There is no word on the specific amount that Apple donated toward the project.

Update: The total ballroom cost has been updated to $350 million, after Trump announced new pricing on Thursday evening.