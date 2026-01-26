Apple Considered AI-Powered iPhone Home Screen

Apple considered introducing a new Apple Intelligence feature that would dynamically re-arrange apps on the Home Screen.



The detail emerged in a report last week from The Information, which said that subordinates of software chief Craig Federighi approached him with proposals for an AI-powered iPhone ‌Home Screen‌. The feature would dynamically change the locations of apps on the ‌Home Screen‌ according to users' needs. Federighi reportedly rejected the idea, believing that it would disorient users, many of whom rely on knowing the fixed location of apps on their ‌Home Screen‌ for quick access.

With iOS 26, Apple prioritized new ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features that included Live Translation, more powerful Visual Intelligence, ChatGPT image generation in Image Playground, and actions in Shortcuts. Broader and more capable ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features are expected to arrive later this year with iOS 27, such as a Siri chatbot powered by Google Gemini.

The rest of The Information's report focused on how Apple restructured its artificial intelligence strategy under Federighi, accelerating plans to overhaul Siri by relying on external AI models after years of internal delays and organizational friction.

