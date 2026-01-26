Apple Considered AI-Powered iPhone Home Screen

Apple considered introducing a new Apple Intelligence feature that would dynamically re-arrange apps on the Home Screen.

Apple Intelligence General Feature 2
The detail emerged in a report last week from The Information, which said that subordinates of software chief Craig Federighi approached him with proposals for an AI-powered iPhone ‌Home Screen‌. The feature would dynamically change the locations of apps on the ‌Home Screen‌ according to users' needs. Federighi reportedly rejected the idea, believing that it would disorient users, many of whom rely on knowing the fixed location of apps on their ‌Home Screen‌ for quick access.

With iOS 26, Apple prioritized new ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features that included Live Translation, more powerful Visual Intelligence, ChatGPT image generation in Image Playground, and actions in Shortcuts. Broader and more capable ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features are expected to arrive later this year with iOS 27, such as a Siri chatbot powered by Google Gemini.

The rest of The Information's report focused on how Apple restructured its artificial intelligence strategy under Federighi, accelerating plans to overhaul Siri by relying on external AI models after years of internal delays and organizational friction.

yuvaldv1 Avatar
yuvaldv1
34 minutes ago at 07:56 am
Unsurprising that this was rejected. Who would want their app locations to be shuffled all the time?
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
33 minutes ago at 07:58 am
This is probably the worst idea I've ever heard of. Home screen is a big use of muscle memory for me. Heck I've even accidentally rearranged apps and then would launch the wrong app because I was so used to tapping at that location.

Stop trying to shove AI into everything!
Zwhaler Avatar
Zwhaler
30 minutes ago at 08:01 am
This is a classic example of bandwagoning off of the current hype trend "AI" and creating solutions in search of a problem as a result. The same thing happened with NFTs after bitcoin popped. Luckily nobody is being forced to use this terrible idea.
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
32 minutes ago at 07:58 am
Glad this went nowhere.

Horrendous idea.
Moonjumper Avatar
Moonjumper
31 minutes ago at 07:59 am
Dynamic positioning is a terrible idea. It is much easier to find something if it is always in the same place. It is why the site listing based on most used is so useless in Safari.
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
28 minutes ago at 08:03 am
Hey, Apple subordinates. How about an AI-powered calendar app that randomly rearranges your appointments and meetings? ?‍♂️
