When Will Tim Cook Step Down as Apple CEO? Here's What Reports Say

by

There has been increasing discussion about Tim Cook eventually stepping down as Apple's CEO, but reports have offered differing timelines.

Tim Cook 2
A few months ago, the Financial Times reported that Apple was preparing for Cook to step down as soon as early 2026. In his Power On newsletter today, however, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that timeframe "seems unlikely."

Gurman previously said he would be "shocked" if Cook stepped down before the middle of 2026, so he might remain CEO through WWDC in June at a minimum.

There has been speculation that Cook might become the chairman of Apple's board of directors after he steps down as CEO, but it seems like that transition will not happen imminently, as Apple's current chairman Arthur D. Levinson is up for re-election at the company's annual shareholders meeting on February 24.

Apple has a guideline stating that directors generally may not stand for re-election after age 75, but the company asked shareholders to make an exemption for Levinson, due to his significant experience and expertise among other factors.

Apple's Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, John Ternus, is widely viewed as Cook's most likely successor. Earlier this week, Gurman reported that Cook gave oversight of Apple's design teams to Ternus at the end of last year, and he said this move makes it "crystal clear" that Ternus is the leading CEO candidate.

Cook has been Apple's CEO since August 2011, and he reached the typical retirement age of 65 last year. It is sounding more and more likely that his time in charge of the company is inching towards the end, but Gurman seems confident that a passing of the baton is still many months away at least, rather than something that is imminent.

MacRumors x Bloomberg Banner Cool

Tags: John Ternus, Mark Gurman, Tim Cook

Popular Stories

Apple Logo Spotlight

Apple Expected to Unveil Five All-New Products This Year

Wednesday January 21, 2026 10:54 am PST by
In addition to updating many of its existing products, Apple is expected to unveil five all-new products this year, including a smart home hub, a Face ID doorbell, a MacBook with an A18 Pro chip, a foldable iPhone, and augmented reality glasses. Below, we have recapped rumored features for each product. Smart Home Hub Apple home hub (concept) Apple's long-rumored smart home hub should...
Read Full Article66 comments
airtag prime day 2

Apple Developing AirTag-Sized AI Pin With Dual Cameras

Wednesday January 21, 2026 12:31 pm PST by
Apple is working on a small, wearable AI pin equipped with multiple cameras, a speaker, and microphones, reports The Information. If it actually launches, the AI pin will likely run the new Siri chatbot that Apple plans to unveil in iOS 27. The pin is said to be similar in size to an AirTag, with a thin, flat, circular disc shape. It has an aluminum and glass shell, and two cameras at the...
Read Full Article134 comments
M5 MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro to Receive Up to Six New Features by Next Year

Thursday January 22, 2026 9:31 am PST by
Apple is expected to release MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips soon, but you might want to pass on them, as bigger changes are around the corner. It has been reported that the MacBook Pro will be receiving a major redesign in late 2026 or in 2027. Six new features have been rumored so far, including an OLED display, touch capabilities, a Dynamic Island, M6 Pro and M6 Max chips...
Read Full Article97 comments
airpods pro 3 purple

New, Higher End AirPods Pro Coming This Year

Tuesday January 20, 2026 9:05 am PST by
Apple is planning to debut a high-end secondary version of AirPods Pro 3 this year, sitting in the lineup alongside the current model, reports suggest. Back in September 2025, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is planning to introduce a successor to the AirPods Pro 3 in 2026. This would be somewhat unusual since Apple normally waits around three years to make major...
Read Full Article108 comments
iOS 26

What to Expect From iOS 26.4

Friday January 23, 2026 12:31 pm PST by
iOS 26.3 is shaping up to be a relatively minor update, with only a couple of notable new features, but iOS 26.4 is expected to be much more significant. We are still waiting for the iOS 26.3 Release Candidate to come out, so the first iOS 26.4 beta is likely still at least a few weeks away. Following beta testing, iOS 26.4 will likely be released to the general public at some point in March ...
Read Full Article71 comments