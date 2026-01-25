When Will Tim Cook Step Down as Apple CEO? Here's What Reports Say

There has been increasing discussion about Tim Cook eventually stepping down as Apple's CEO, but reports have offered differing timelines.



A few months ago, the Financial Times reported that Apple was preparing for Cook to step down as soon as early 2026. In his Power On newsletter today, however, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that timeframe "seems unlikely."

Gurman previously said he would be "shocked" if Cook stepped down before the middle of 2026, so he might remain CEO through WWDC in June at a minimum.

There has been speculation that Cook might become the chairman of Apple's board of directors after he steps down as CEO, but it seems like that transition will not happen imminently, as Apple's current chairman Arthur D. Levinson is up for re-election at the company's annual shareholders meeting on February 24.

Apple has a guideline stating that directors generally may not stand for re-election after age 75, but the company asked shareholders to make an exemption for Levinson, due to his significant experience and expertise among other factors.

Apple's Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, John Ternus, is widely viewed as Cook's most likely successor. Earlier this week, Gurman reported that Cook gave oversight of Apple's design teams to Ternus at the end of last year, and he said this move makes it "crystal clear" that Ternus is the leading CEO candidate.

Cook has been Apple's CEO since August 2011, and he reached the typical retirement age of 65 last year. It is sounding more and more likely that his time in charge of the company is inching towards the end, but Gurman seems confident that a passing of the baton is still many months away at least, rather than something that is imminent.