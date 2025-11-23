Gurman: Tim Cook Likely to Remain Apple CEO Until at Least Mid-2026

Earlier this month, the Financial Times reported that Apple is preparing for Tim Cook to step down as CEO of the company "as soon as next year."



While the report said that Apple is unlikely to name a new CEO before its next earnings report in late January, it went on to explain that an announcement early in the year would allow for a smooth leadership transition, ahead of Apple's annual developers conference WWDC in June and iPhone event in September.

However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said he would be "shocked" if Cook steps down between late January and June next year.

"Based on everything I've learned in recent weeks, I don't believe a departure by the middle of next year is likely," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today. "In fact, I would be shocked if Cook steps down in the time frame outlined by the FT."

There have been "few signs internally" that Cook is about to step down, he added.

Gurman described the Financial Times report as "premature" and "simply false."

Apple's Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, John Ternus, is widely viewed as Cook's most likely successor whenever the time comes.

Cook, who turned 65 this year, has been Apple's CEO since August 2011.