Utah Adds a Strange Twist to the iPhone vs. Android Debate

by

While the iOS vs. Android debate has been going on for nearly two decades, one lawmaker in Utah has taken it to the next level with a strange new twist.

iOS vs Android Feature
According to Utah news station KSL, Utah State Senator Kirk Cullimore (R-Sandy) has proposed a new bill that would designate Android as the state's official mobile operating system. It is a real bill that would amend an existing Utah law outlining the state's official bird, fruit, song, flower, dinosaur, winter sports, and more.

"Utah's state mobile operating system is Android," the proposed amendment reads.

"Someday, everybody with an iPhone will realize that the technology is better on Android," said Cullimore, according to the report. "I'm the only one in my family – all my kids, my wife, they all have iPhones – but I'm holding strong," he added.

The change would take effect on May 6, if the bill were to be passed and signed into law. However, it seems to be a publicity stunt more than anything.

"I don't expect this to really get out of committee," said Cullimore.

Top Rated Comments

Corefile Avatar
Corefile
44 minutes ago at 07:32 am
Apple should support Android on iPhones.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
39 minutes ago at 07:36 am
I'm ready to go back to the 90's and hit the reset button on America.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
locovaca Avatar
locovaca
48 minutes ago at 07:28 am
USA! USA! USA!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rotvaldi Avatar
rotvaldi
50 minutes ago at 07:25 am
I don’t know if laugh or cry ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
justanotherdave Avatar
justanotherdave
46 minutes ago at 07:29 am
And people claim only iPhone users are fanboys. ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
39 minutes ago at 07:37 am
"I don't expect this to really get out of committee"

Duh?

Your tax dollars at work, Utah!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
