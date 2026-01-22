Utah Adds a Strange Twist to the iPhone vs. Android Debate

While the iOS vs. Android debate has been going on for nearly two decades, one lawmaker in Utah has taken it to the next level with a strange new twist.



According to Utah news station KSL, Utah State Senator Kirk Cullimore (R-Sandy) has proposed a new bill that would designate Android as the state's official mobile operating system. It is a real bill that would amend an existing Utah law outlining the state's official bird, fruit, song, flower, dinosaur, winter sports, and more.

"Utah's state mobile operating system is Android," the proposed amendment reads.

"Someday, everybody with an iPhone will realize that the technology is better on Android," said Cullimore, according to the report. "I'm the only one in my family – all my kids, my wife, they all have iPhones – but I'm holding strong," he added.

The change would take effect on May 6, if the bill were to be passed and signed into law. However, it seems to be a publicity stunt more than anything.

"I don't expect this to really get out of committee," said Cullimore.