Apple's F1 Movie Nominated for Best Picture at 2026 Oscars

Popular Apple racing movie F1 has been nominated for Best Picture by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Apple said today. Nominees were announced for the 98th annual Academy Awards, and Apple earned six nominations in total.

Apple TV F1
F1, which stars Brad Pitt, will be up against Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Sinners, Sentimental Value, The Secret Agent, and Train Dreams for the Best Picture Award. The film was also nominated for Best Sound, Best Film Editing, and Best Visual Effects.

Apple documentary Come See Me in the Good Light was nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film, and The Lost Bus was nominated for Best Visual Effects.

F1 was the highest-grossing sports feature of all time, according to Apple, and one of the company's most successful films to date. It earned over $631 million worldwide during its theatrical run. Apple says that its films, documentaries, and shows have earned 687 total wins and 3,229 award nominations since the Apple TV service launched in 2019.

The 98th annual Academy Award winners will be revealed on Sunday, March 15.

Top Rated Comments

Kissmo1980 Avatar
Kissmo1980
1 hour ago at 11:52 am
It deserves to win in my opinion.
Finally a movie that had its feet on the ground.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bigboy29 Avatar
bigboy29
1 hour ago at 11:59 am
This was one of the few movies where sound was mixed in a way that even though there is racing and all the noises, I could actually understand what people were saying (both in the theater and at home as I watched it in both places).

I know sound is not really sexy but IMO, there are many movies where sound mixing is actual crap.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Simmias Avatar
Simmias
1 hour ago at 12:01 pm
IMO the Oscars have always rewarded commercially successful but vapid films.

F1 deserves praise for being a solid Hollywood blockbuster that wasn't based on pre-existing IP. In short, the type of summer movie Hollywood used to crank out routinely but now seem incapable of doing.

That said, it lacks any bigger philosophical or social themes and significance that you would typically find in true Oscar bait. F1 was a solidly entertaining and crowd pleasing but ultimately forgettable (and non-rewatchable) popcorn movie.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BigJohno Avatar
BigJohno
1 hour ago at 11:56 am
Nope sorry. It just aint that good.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Cheesehead Dave Avatar
Cheesehead Dave
55 minutes ago at 12:05 pm
It should take home a bunch of technical awards, but as an F1 fan, the story was eye-rollingly bad.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macmyworld Avatar
macmyworld
43 minutes ago at 12:17 pm
Good movie. Not Oscar worthy. They prefer more sophistication.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
