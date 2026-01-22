Apple's F1 Movie Nominated for Best Picture at 2026 Oscars
Popular Apple racing movie F1 has been nominated for Best Picture by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Apple said today. Nominees were announced for the 98th annual Academy Awards, and Apple earned six nominations in total.
F1, which stars Brad Pitt, will be up against Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Sinners, Sentimental Value, The Secret Agent, and Train Dreams for the Best Picture Award. The film was also nominated for Best Sound, Best Film Editing, and Best Visual Effects.
Apple documentary Come See Me in the Good Light was nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film, and The Lost Bus was nominated for Best Visual Effects.
F1 was the highest-grossing sports feature of all time, according to Apple, and one of the company's most successful films to date. It earned over $631 million worldwide during its theatrical run. Apple says that its films, documentaries, and shows have earned 687 total wins and 3,229 award nominations since the Apple TV service launched in 2019.
The 98th annual Academy Award winners will be revealed on Sunday, March 15.
