Claude AI iPhone App Can Now Connect to Apple Health in the US
Anthropic's Claude AI chatbot is gaining Apple Health integration, allowing the assistant to access users' health and fitness data directly from their iPhone.
The feature is rolling out in beta this week via the Claude iOS app, Anthropic announced as part of a broader healthcare push. U.S. subscribers on Claude Pro and Max plans can opt in to share their data, including movement, sleep, and activity patterns.
Once connected, Claude can summarize medical history, explain test results, detect patterns across fitness metrics, and help users prepare questions for doctor appointments. HealthEx and Function connectors are also available in beta.
Anthropic says the integrations are "private by design." Users choose exactly what they share, must explicitly opt in, and can revoke access at any time. Health data isn't used to train models, according to the company.
The announcement comes two weeks after OpenAI launched ChatGPT Health with its own Apple Health connector. Both companies stress their tools aren't intended for diagnosis and aren't a substitute for professional medical advice.
