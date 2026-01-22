ChatGPT Atlas Gains Tab Groups, Auto Google/AI Search Switching

OpenAI is rolling out another noteworthy update to ChatGPT Atlas, its AI-powered browser for Mac.



As per the release notes, the latest build introduces tab groups, allowing users to organize their browsing sessions more efficiently. The update also brings fixes for vertical tab "mini mode" and a simplified right-click context menu for tabs.

On the search front, Atlas now features an "Auto" mode that automatically switches between ChatGPT and Google depending on the query. The search results UI has also been refreshed with a new vertical layout that more prominently displays links in answers.

Elsewhere in this update, Safari users migrating to Atlas will now be prompted to install the iCloud passwords extension during onboarding. Other changes include a simplified address bar context menu, crash fixes, updated translations, and support for macOS keyboard text replacements on webpages.

Today's update follows the browser's first major update that came in November. That introduced vertical tabs, iCloud Passkey support, and Google as a default search engine option.

Atlas currently remains available only on macOS, but OpenAI has said Windows, iOS, and Android versions are coming.