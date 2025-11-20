ChatGPT Atlas Browser Gains Vertical Tabs, Passkeys, and More

OpenAI is rolling out the first major update to ChatGPT Atlas, its dedicated AI browser for Mac that includes ChatGPT integration.



There are nine new features in all for the Chromium-based browser after the update. Visually, the most notable UI change is a new option for vertical tabs that change size dynamically in the adjustable sidebar, plus there's a new interface for managing downloads.

Meanwhile, the app now features iCloud passkey support, so users can create and use passkeys for websites that are saved to iCloud. It's also now possible to import Chrome extensions and set the default search engine to Google.

A setting has been added to select multiple tabs at once (Shift + click), as well as to use Control + Tab to cycle to the most recently used tab. Lastly, the responsiveness of the Ask ChatGPT sidebar has also been improved.

Apple's Safari browser does not have AI integration as of yet, but Chrome does. With OpenAI, Google, and also Perplexity offering AI browsers, Apple may need to integrate Siri and other AI tools into Safari in the future to keep up with its main rivals.

The Atlas update follows yesterday's rollout of GPT-5.1 Pro, which OpenAI says provides "clearer, more capable answers for complex work." In early testing users rated the model especially highly for writing help, data science, and business questions, highlighting improved clarity, relevance, and structure in its responses.