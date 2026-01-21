Mark Your Calendar: Apple's Key Dates to Watch Over the Next Month

While the first few weeks of 2026 have been relatively slow for Apple, things should start to pick up soon. Apple Creator Studio launches next week, and there are a handful of other items on the company's agenda over the next month.



Below, we have listed key Apple dates to watch through February:



Wednesday, January 28: Apple Creator Studio launches. The all-in-one subscription bundle provides access to the Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage apps, along with premium content across the Final Cut Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Numbers, Pages, Keynote, and Freeform apps. In the U.S., pricing is set at $12.99 per month or $129 per year.

These are only the dates that we know about, and there could be new product announcements and more over the coming weeks. Stay tuned!