Mark Your Calendar: Apple's Key Dates to Watch Over the Next Month

by

While the first few weeks of 2026 have been relatively slow for Apple, things should start to pick up soon. Apple Creator Studio launches next week, and there are a handful of other items on the company's agenda over the next month.

Tim Cook 2
Below, we have listed key Apple dates to watch through February:

  • Wednesday, January 28: Apple Creator Studio launches. The all-in-one subscription bundle provides access to the Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage apps, along with premium content across the Final Cut Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Numbers, Pages, Keynote, and Freeform apps. In the U.S., pricing is set at $12.99 per month or $129 per year.
  • Thursday, January 29: Apple will report its earnings results for the first quarter of its 2026 fiscal year, which encompasses the holiday shopping season. Apple updated the iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, and Vision Pro with the M5 chip during the quarter. Apple's CEO Tim Cook and CFO Kevan Parekh will discuss the results on a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. You can listen live on Apple's website.
  • Thursday, February 5: Another four games are coming to Apple Arcade, including Retrocade, which lets you play classic arcade games like Asteroids, PAC-MAN, Breakout, Galaga, and Space Invaders. One of the other additions will be an arcade version of the popular PC game Sid Meier's Civilization VII.
  • Friday, February 6: Apple will accept submissions for the 2026 Swift Student Challenge from Friday, February 6 through Saturday, February 28. Some of the winners will be invited to spend three days at Apple Park during WWDC 2026 in June.
  • Sunday, February 8: Apple Music is the official sponsor of the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, which will be held on Sunday, February 8. This year's performer is Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny.
  • Tuesday, February 10: A few years ago, Apple's Home app was rearchitected, and the company will be ending support for the original architecture on this day. If you do not update, Apple warns you might experience issues.
  • Tuesday, February 24: Apple will be holding its annual shareholders meeting at 8 a.m. Pacific Time, and it will once again be held virtually. Apple shareholders of record as of January 2, 2026 can vote to re-elect the company's board of directors, ask questions, and more. Apple rarely answers any questions about future plans, so the meetings are often unremarkable from a news perspective.

These are only the dates that we know about, and there could be new product announcements and more over the coming weeks. Stay tuned!

