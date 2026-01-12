Here's How 2025 Was a 'Record-Breaking Year' Across Apple's Services

Apple today announced that 2025 was a "record-breaking year" for many of its services, including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Podcasts.



"Apple services had a banner year, rolling out game-changing features for customers while shattering records," said Apple's services chief Eddy Cue, in a press release. "The numbers reflect the incredible enthusiasm of our customers, whether it's downloading an exciting new app or game, watching the hottest new show with family and friends, listening to their favorite songs, or shopping with peace of mind."

Here are some of the 2025 statistics shared in Apple's announcement:

App Store had over 850 million average weekly users across 175 countries and regions, and it set a new annual record for U.S. visitors.

App Store had a record number of visitors between Christmas Eve and New Year's Day.

Apple TV set a new record for monthly engagement in December, with total hours of content viewed on the streaming service up 36% on a year-over-year basis. This increase was driven by hits such as F1: The Movie and Pluribus.

Apple Music had its best year ever, breaking records for listenership and new subscribers.

Shazam generated over 1 billion recognitions per month.

Apple Pay is now available in 89 markets, and Apple says the payment service eliminated well over $1 billion in fraud globally.

Tap to Pay on iPhone is now available in 50 markets.

Apple Maps expanded its Detailed City Experience with 3D landmarks to new locations, like New Orleans, Singapore, and Monaco.

Apple's Share Item Location feature in the Find My app is now offered by 36 airlines.

Apple Arcade added more than 50 new games.

Apple Fitness+ expanded to 28 more countries and regions, and it is launching in Japan early this year.

Apple Podcasts set annual records for listeners, episode plays, and new subscribers.

Apple News is the most popular news app in the U.S., Canada, and Australia, and the second most popular news app in the U.K.

For more details about new features added to Apple's services in 2025, as well as various other records set, head to the Apple Newsroom website.