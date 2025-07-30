These 25+ Airlines Offer iPhone Feature That Helps Find Your Lost Bags

iOS 18.2 was released in December with a new feature in the Find My app that allows you to temporarily share the location of an AirTag-equipped item with others, including employees at participating airlines. This way, if you have put AirTags inside your bags, the airline can better help you find them in the event they are lost or delayed at the airport.



The feature also works with other item trackers that support Apple's Find My network, such as those sold by Chipolo and Pebblebee.

iPhone, iPad, and Mac users running iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 or later can generate a "Share Item Location" link in the Find My app. Anyone they share the link with can then view a web page with a location of the item on a map. The page will automatically update with the item's latest known location.



The item's location stops being shared "as soon as a user is reunited with their item," or automatically expires after seven days.

Below, we have listed airlines that support the feature as part of their customer service processes, with the latest one being Saudia.

Aer Lingus

Air Canada

Air France

Air India

Air New Zealand

American Airlines

Austrian Airlines

British Airways

Brussels Airlines

Cathay Pacific

China Airlines

Delta

Eurowings

Iberia

JetBlue

KLM

Lufthansa

Qantas

Saudia

SWISS

Turkish Airlines

United

Virgin Atlantic

Vueling

These are only the ones we know about, so there may be others.

Singapore Airlines and Scandinavian Airlines reportedly also support the feature, but we have not been able to independently confirm that.