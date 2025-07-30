These 25+ Airlines Offer iPhone Feature That Helps Find Your Lost Bags

iOS 18.2 was released in December with a new feature in the Find My app that allows you to temporarily share the location of an AirTag-equipped item with others, including employees at participating airlines. This way, if you have put AirTags inside your bags, the airline can better help you find them in the event they are lost or delayed at the airport.
The feature also works with other item trackers that support Apple's Find My network, such as those sold by Chipolo and Pebblebee.
iPhone, iPad, and Mac users running iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 or later can generate a "Share Item Location" link in the Find My app. Anyone they share the link with can then view a web page with a location of the item on a map. The page will automatically update with the item's latest known location.
The item's location stops being shared "as soon as a user is reunited with their item," or automatically expires after seven days.
Below, we have listed airlines that support the feature as part of their customer service processes, with the latest one being Saudia.
Aer Lingus
Air Canada
Air France
Air India
Air New Zealand
American Airlines
Austrian Airlines
British Airways
Brussels Airlines
Cathay Pacific
China Airlines
Delta
Eurowings
Iberia
JetBlue
KLM
Lufthansa
Qantas
Saudia
SWISS
Turkish Airlines
United
Virgin Atlantic
Vueling
These are only the ones we know about, so there may be others.
Singapore Airlines and Scandinavian Airlines reportedly also support the feature, but we have not been able to independently confirm that.
Apple's iPhone 17 series is expected to debut in September 2025. This release follows Apple's recent trend of introducing new iPhone models annually in the fall.
To unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple is expected to hold its annual iPhone announcement event during the week of September 8, 2025, with September 9 or 10 emerging as the most likely...
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max should launch in late September, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices.
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models, as of July 2025:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models will have several new camera-related features, according to an anonymous tipster who contacted MacRumors today.
The tipster claimed to be familiar with an iPhone 17 Pro commercial that is allegedly being produced by a film company that has publicly listed Apple as one of its clients. MacRumors has not independently confirmed any of the information shared ...
Earlier this month, MacRumors was first to report that Apple was planning to permanently close its Partridge Creek store, just outside of Detroit, Michigan, and now the company has announced a closure date for the location.
Apple Partridge Creek
Apple Partridge Creek's final day of business will be Saturday, August 16, with the store set to close for good at 8 p.m. local time that day. All of ...
The long wait for an Apple Watch Ultra 3 is nearly over, and a handful of new features and changes have been rumored for the device.
Below, we recap what to expect from the Apple Watch Ultra 3:Satellite connectivity for sending and receiving text messages when Wi-Fi and cellular coverage is unavailable
5G support, up from LTE on the Apple Watch Ultra 2
Likely a wide-angle OLED display that ...
Apple today released watchOS 11.6, the sixth update to the operating system that runs on the Apple Watch. watchOS 11.6 comes more than two months after Apple released watchOS 11.5. The update is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, all Apple Watch Ultra models, and the Apple Watch SE 2.
watchOS 11.6 can be downloaded on a connected iPhone by opening up the Apple Watch app and...
Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.6, the sixth major update to the macOS Sequoia operating system that launched last September. macOS Sequoia 15.6 comes a over two months after the launch of macOS Sequoia 15.5.
Mac users can download the macOS Sequoia 15.6 update through the Software Update section of System Settings. It is available for free on all Macs able to run macOS 15.
...
We may finally have a definitive list of all color options for the iPhone 17 series, ahead of the devices launching in September.
MacRumors concept
In a Macworld report this month, Filipe Espósito said he obtained an "internal document" that allegedly reveals all of the color options for the upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models.
The report...
Biggest design overhaul since iOS 7 with Liquid Glass, plus new Apple Intelligence features and improvements to Messages, Phone, Safari, Shortcuts, and more. Developer beta available now ahead of public beta in July.