Apple Pulls Vibe Coding App 'Anything' From App Store, Escalating Enforcement

Apple has removed a "vibe coding" app from its App Store, reports The Information. AI app building app "Anything" was pulled from the ‌App Store‌, and Anything co-founder Dhruv Amin was told that his app violated Guideline 2.5.2.



"Vibe coding" is a term used for code generated using AI based on natural language with no coding experience necessary. Anything and other apps like it let users create apps, websites, and tools with text-based prompts.

Apple started removing vibe coding apps from the ‌App Store‌ earlier in March, and the company said that certain features in the apps that were pulled violate code execution rules. In a statement to MacRumors, Apple said that there are no specific rules against vibe coding, but the apps have to adhere to longstanding guidelines. Apple specifically mentioned Guideline 2.5.2, which is the rule Anything apparently violated.



Apps should be self-contained in their bundles, and may not read or write data outside the designated container area, nor may they download, install, or execute code which introduces or changes features or functionality of the app, including other apps. Educational apps designed to teach, develop, or allow students to test executable code may, in limited circumstances, download code provided that such code is not used for other purposes. Such apps must make the source code provided by the app completely viewable and editable by the user.

"Anything" launched on iOS back in November with no issue, and Amin says the tool has been used to publish thousands of apps in the ‌App Store‌. The app let users create and preview vibe code apps on the iPhone, and it raised $11 million at a valuation of $100 million back in September.

While Anything was removed from the ‌App Store‌ on March 26, Apple has been blocking updates to the app since December. Amin submitted an update that would allow vibe coded apps to be previewed in a web browser instead of in the app to attempt to comply with the 2.5.2 rule, but Apple blocked the update and pulled the app.

Apple previously blocked iOS updates to Vibecode and Replit, vibe coding apps used to generate other apps.