Top Stories: Apple's 2026 Plans, iPhone Fold Mockup Hands-On, and More

We also went hands-on with a speculative 3D-printed mockup of one of those key new products, the so-called "iPhone Fold," while this week also saw Fitness+ updates for those New Year's resolutions, some unreleased early prototype AirPods cases in fun colors, and more.



Everything Apple Is Releasing in 2026: iPhone Fold, LLM Siri, Low-Cost MacBook and More

If rumors are accurate, 2026 is going to be a huge year for Apple. We're expecting the first foldable iPhone, an all-new home hub device, updated displays, and possibly, the first OLED MacBook Pro and the first AI smart glasses.



Apple will split its iPhone launches, introduce a low-cost MacBook, and debut a much smarter, LLM-based version of Siri. In our 2026 guide, we've outlined everything we know about the new products coming from Apple this year, based on current rumors.



Got a New iPhone 17? How to Use All the New Features

Apple's iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max have been available to buy since September, and a fair few will have been gifted over the holidays.



If you're the proud owner of one of these devices, then make sure to check out our overview of key features available in Apple's latest iPhone models. Whether you're upgrading from an older iPhone or completely new to the devices, our summary of how-tos will help you get the most out your new ‌iPhone‌.



Hands-On With a Rough iPhone Fold Mockup

Apple is rumored to be introducing a foldable iPhone in September 2026, and since it will bring the biggest form factor change since the ‌iPhone‌ was introduced in 2007, curiosity about the design is high. A 3D designer created an "iPhone Fold" design based on rumors, and we printed it out to see how it compares to Apple's current iPhones.



The foldable ‌iPhone‌ is going to be smaller than any current ‌iPhone‌ when it's closed, and it'll be shorter than Samsung's Galaxy foldables. Rumors suggest it'll be somewhere around 5.4 inches, which would make it as small as the now-discontinued ‌iPhone‌ 13 mini.

When unfolded, the upcoming ‌iPhone‌ Fold will be bigger than any ‌iPhone‌ to date, and not too far off in size from the original iPad mini. The current ‌iPad mini‌ has an 8.3-inch screen size, but the first models had a 7.9-inch display.

This new form factor will necessitate some updates to iOS to optimize the user experience, but there are still many unknowns including whether or not the device will support the Apple Pencil.



Apple Announces New Fitness+ Workout Programs, Strava Challenge, and More

The Apple Fitness+ Instagram account this week teased that the service has "big plans" for 2026. In a video, several Apple Fitness+ trainers are shown holding up newspapers with headlines related to Apple Fitness+.



On Friday, Apple announced a series of updates for Fitness+ and Apple Watch activity tracking, including a New Year's activity challenge, a "Quit Quitting" challenge in the Strava app, new multi-week Fitness+ programs to help users stick to their fitness resolutions for 2026, new artist spotlights for workouts, and new Time to Walk episodes.



Apple Tested AirPods in Bright Colors

Apple reportedly tested a version of the first-generation AirPods with bright, iPhone 5c-like colored charging cases.



The images, shared by the Apple leaker and prototype collector known as "Kosutami," claim to show first-generation AirPods prototypes with pink and yellow exterior casings. The interiors of the charging cases and the earbuds themselves remain white.

They seem close to some of the color options offered for the ‌iPhone‌ 5c, which came in blue, green, pink, yellow and white. Apple has only ever released AirPods in white.



Report: Apple's AI Strategy Could Finally Pay Off in 2026

Apple's restrained artificial intelligence strategy may pay off in 2026 amid the arrival of a revamped Siri and concerns around the AI market "bubble" bursting, The Information argues.



The speculative report argues that market sentiment toward AI spending is beginning to show signs of skepticism, with questions emerging over whether large investments by the likes of OpenAI, Google, and Meta can be justified by near-term revenue. Against that backdrop, Apple's decision to limit AI-specific capital expenditures has left it with more than $130 billion in cash and marketable securities, giving the company the option to pursue acquisitions or partnerships if valuations of AI startups fall.



