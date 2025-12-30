Apple Teases 'Something Big' Coming Soon to Apple Fitness+

The Apple Fitness+ Instagram account today teased that the service has "big plans" for 2026. In a video, several Apple Fitness+ trainers are shown holding up newspapers with headlines related to Apple Fitness+.

What's Apple Fitness+ Planning for the New Year?

Something Big is Coming to Apple Fitness+

The Countdown Begins. Apple Fitness+ 2026 is Almost Here

2026 Plans Still Under Wraps-For Now

There are rumors that an AI-based Health+ service will be introduced at some point in 2026, but the Apple Fitness+ post may simply be referencing some kind of fitness program or fitness promotion that's designed to help people meet their New Year's Resolutions. It sounds like an announcement is planned for January 1, 2026.

The Health+ service that's in the works will supposedly incorporate AI for personalized health recommendations and health coaching. Health+ will rely on the LLM version of Siri that Apple has planned, which isn't expected until iOS 26.4 in the spring, so we're probably not hearing about the service in January.