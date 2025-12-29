Hands-On With a Rough iPhone Fold Mockup

by

Apple is rumored to be introducing a foldable iPhone in September 2026, and since it will bring the biggest form factor change since the ‌iPhone‌ was introduced in 2007, curiosity about the design is high. A 3D designer created an iPhone Fold design based on rumors, and we printed it out to see how it compares to Apple's current iPhones.

The foldable ‌iPhone‌ is going to be smaller than any current ‌iPhone‌ when it's closed, and it'll be shorter than Samsung's Galaxy foldables. Rumors suggest it'll be somewhere around 5.4 inches, which would make it as small as the now-discontinued ‌iPhone‌ 13 mini.

When open, the ‌iPhone‌ Fold will be somewhere around 7.6 inches. It'll be smaller than the iPad mini, but the display will be larger than any ‌iPhone‌ to date. The ‌iPhone‌ Fold will be short and wide, for a book-like form factor and usage experience with a 4:3 aspect ratio.

We don't know the dimensions of the foldable ‌iPhone‌ yet, and rumors vary somewhat, so the 3D print isn't an exact representation of the device that Apple has in the works. The 3D model was based on a mockup created by MacRumors reader iZac, who based his design on rumors that were circulating in May. He mocked up a 5.49-inch display when the ‌iPhone‌ is closed, and a 7.76-inch display when it's open. There are no sizing rumors that are significantly off from those figures, but we've heard 5.3 to 5.5 inches for the outer (closed) display, and 7.6 to 7.8 inches for the inner (open) display.

iZac's design also uses a 4.8mm thickness for the device when it's unfolded, and rumors about thickness vary too. It could be 4.8mm, or it could be as thin as 4.5mm.

The hinge on the 3D print is just a stand-in, because we don't know what Apple's hinge will look like. Rumors suggest that Apple spent a lot of time and effort creating a hinge that will make the crease between the two halves of the device almost invisible. We also don't know what the camera area will look like.

Even though the 3D print isn't a spot on representation of the device that Apple is planning to launch, it's close enough to the rumors to provide a good idea of how the ‌iPhone‌ Fold will look and feel in the hand.

Do you plan to get an ‌iPhone‌ Fold? Let us know in the comments below.

Tag: Foldable iPhone Guide

