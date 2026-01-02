Pebble Round 2 Brings Back Classic Smartwatch, Pre-Orders Now Open

Pebble today announced that it is bringing back the Pebble Time Round, one of its most iconic smartwatches from a decade ago. The new Pebble Round 2 builds on the Pebble Time Round, eliminating some of the compromises that had to be made with the original model.



The Pebble Round 2 features a bezel-free 1.3-inch color e-paper display, and it comes in matte black, brushed silver, and rose gold. Advances in Bluetooth technology mean that it lasts for up to two weeks before needing to be recharged, and it remains as thin as the original.

The device runs the open-source PebbleOS operating system, and it is designed to work with iOS and Android smartphones. It supports basic sleep tracking and activity tracking, but it is not a fitness watch, so there is no heart rate tracking.

Pebble creator Eric Migicovsky brought back the Pebble brand earlier this year after Google released the source code for PebbleOS. After going bankrupt in 2016, Pebble was sold to Fitbit, and then Fitbit was bought by Google.

Migicovsky has been vocal about how Apple's restrictions for third-party smartwatches limit how the Pebble works with an iPhone. He has complained that Apple makes it "nearly impossible" for third-party wearable developers to create an experience that mirrors the Apple Watch experience.

The Pebble Round 2 can be pre-ordered from the rePebble website for $199, and it is set to ship out to customers in May.