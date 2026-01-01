No iPhone 18 Launch This Year, Reports Suggest

Apple is not expected to release a standard iPhone 18 model this year, according to a growing number of reports that suggest the company is planning a significant change to its long-standing annual iPhone launch cycle.

iphone 17 models
Despite the immense success of the iPhone 17 in 2025, the ‌iPhone 18‌ is not expected to arrive until the spring of 2027, leaving the ‌iPhone 17‌ in the lineup as the latest standard model for over 18 months. This would mark the first time Apple skips an entire calendar year without releasing a new generation of its flagship non-Pro ‌iPhone‌.

For more than a decade, Apple has introduced its mainline ‌iPhone‌ lineup in the fall, with all core models launching simultaneously in September. That pattern is expected to change this year, when the company is widely rumored to split its upcoming ‌iPhone‌ releases across two distinct release windows rather than unveiling the entire lineup at once. Under this strategy, Apple is expected to prioritize higher-end models in the fall while delaying lower-cost or standard models until the following year.

As a result, Apple is not expected to ship the ‌iPhone 18‌ in 2026. Instead, reports indicate that Apple plans to launch the ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro, ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro Max, and foldable ‌iPhone‌ in the usual fall timeframe, while holding the standard ‌iPhone 18‌ back until the spring of 2027, where it will launch alongside the ‌iPhone‌ 18e and iPhone Air 2.

The rumored change is tied to Apple's expanding ‌iPhone‌ lineup. With the introduction of the iPhone 16e and ‌iPhone Air‌ in 2025, the expected debut of the first foldable ‌iPhone‌ in 2026, and the continued presence of older models like the iPhone 16 and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, there could be at least eight distinct ‌iPhone‌ models on sale from Apple by the end of 2026. A staggered release schedule would allow the company to further differentiate its models, give them a longer sales window without internal competition, and spread ‌iPhone‌ launches more evenly across the year.

Supply chain analysts have also pointed to manufacturing and logistics benefits as a factor behind the rumored shift. By spacing out launches, Apple could reduce production bottlenecks, better manage component supply for advanced technologies, and smooth revenue recognition across fiscal quarters rather than concentrating ‌iPhone‌ sales in a single period.

Top Rated Comments

thermal Avatar
thermal
43 minutes ago at 08:48 am
Based on how successful the base iPhone is proving to be, I feel this is a mistake.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
35 minutes ago at 08:55 am
I’ll take a staggered launch over a price increase. That’s the main reason for this. You want an A20 and 12GB in iPhone 18 without a $100 increase? Let the Pro buyers go first.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Slippery Gimp Avatar
Slippery Gimp
34 minutes ago at 08:57 am
I miss the days of one iPhone model ☹️
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lounge vibes 05 Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
33 minutes ago at 08:58 am
My theory?
Rumors are the iPhone Air2 will add a second camera and a bigger battery. A stereo speaker is likely a safe bet as well.
The other rumor we have recently heard is that it will be more affordable. Maybe $799?

Anyone who doesn’t see what Apple wants to do with the iPhone Air is kidding themselves, it’s the new regular iPhone.
Just like the MacBook Air took the spot of the old MacBook, the iPhone Air takes the spot of the regular iPhone once it reaches feature parody and a comparable price.
Then the old iPhone 16/17 era design becomes the new $600 “budget” model.
Not only does this lineup make more sense, it also gives the regular iPhone more of an identity as the “super thin” one instead of just a Pro with a missing camera lens as it is now.

The schedule also matches the last three years of MacBooks, pros in the fall and airs in the spring.
The fall one perfect for holiday season splurges, the spring one perfect for back to school and summer season.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Biro Avatar
Biro
25 minutes ago at 09:05 am

Based on how successful the base iPhone is proving to be, I feel this is a mistake.
I draw exactly the opposite conclusion from this. The base iPhone 17 is proving to be such a good value that it’s eating into sales of other iPhones. On the other hand, perhaps Apple’s reported plans to hold off on bringing out the next base phone until the Spring of 2027 is the reason they were so generous with the iPhone 17’s specs.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
commander.data Avatar
commander.data
25 minutes ago at 09:06 am
Seeing the iPhone 17 was an unusually large update last year in terms of features (ProMotion, etc), Apple already built in some room tech-wise to delay the iPhone 18 into 2027. I wonder if Apple will do a larger than usual colour refresh this spring (ie. more than 1 new colour) to keep the iPhone 17 from feeling too stale?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
