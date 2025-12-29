Apple Avoids New China Chip Tariffs Until 2027

Apple now has additional time to allow for tariffs on Chinese semiconductors, thanks to a delay on any actual cost impact until June 2027.



While the United States will still apply new tariffs on semiconductor imports from China, the effective tariff rate will be set at zero for approximately 18 months, according to a Federal Register filing (via CNBC). The tariff rate will increase on June 23, 2027, with the specific percentage to be announced at least 30 days in advance.

For Apple, the decision removes the near-term risk of higher import costs on a wide range of chips used across its products. While Apple designs its own A-series and M-series processors, which are manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in Taiwan, the company continues to rely on China-based suppliers for many other semiconductor components, including power management integrated circuits, display driver chips, connectivity controllers, and various supporting logic chips embedded throughout its devices. Many of those components would fall within the scope of the China-specific semiconductor tariff once the rate increases in 2027.

Although the tariff is technically being imposed immediately, the zero percent rate functions as a delay mechanism rather than a suspension. This preserves the legal and regulatory framework needed to raise tariffs at a later date, reducing immediate trade friction while retaining leverage in future negotiations, and provides clarity to firms like Apple amid long-term supply chain decisions.

The timing is particularly significant for Apple because of its ongoing efforts to diversify manufacturing and sourcing beyond China. Apple previously faced concerns about a potential 100% semiconductor import tariff. In August, Apple committed $600 billion toward domestic manufacturing and infrastructure efforts.