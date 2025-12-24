Advanced iPhone 18 Camera Sensor to Be Made in Texas
Samsung is preparing to supply Apple with advanced image sensors for the iPhone in Austin, Texas, according to The Elec.
The sensors will reportedly be made by Samsung at its existing facility in Austin. The company is expected to install production equipment for the project in the near future and has posted job listings for mechanical and electrical technicians, engineers, and managers to work on set up.
Samsung is expected to make the iPhone's image sensor with a three-stack design, which enables higher pixel density and improved low-light performance by vertically stacking multiple sensor layers. Stacked sensor architecture also allows for faster readout speeds, reduced power consumption, and higher dynamic range. This manufacturing process has not previously been deployed at a commercial scale.
Earlier this month, Samsung notified the city of council of Austin of its intention to spend $19 billion on its Austin facility. The new image sensor production line is expected to begin operation in March at the earliest.
The new sensor is believed to be destined for the iPhone 18, which is expected to launch in the first half of 2027. Apple reportedly reached a deal with Samsung in August for supply of the component.
This will be the first time Apple will move away from Sony as the sole supplier for iPhone image sensors and make the component in the United States. Today, Sony is the sole supplier of iPhone image sensors; they are produced in Japan and delivered via TSMC.
