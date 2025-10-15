Suppliers Already Preparing for iPhone 18's Camera

The iPhone 18 is already driving major shifts deep in the semiconductor supply chain, as Samsung Electronics expands production of image sensors, prompting one of its key testing partners to invest over $120 million in new equipment, The Elec reports.



Doosan Tesna, a South Korean post-process semiconductor testing company, this week announced that it will spend $123 million on test systems from Japan's Advantest, Samsung subsidiary Semes, and Japan Interaction. The investment is equal to 21.77% of the company's total assets, and will be completed in stages between 2026 and March 2027.

The purchase is believed to be directly related to Samsung's new image sensor production line in Austin, Texas, which is expected to supply components for the ‌iPhone 18‌ in 2027. Samsung's return to Apple's camera image sensor supply chain marks its first in roughly a decade and could alter the long-standing dominance of Sony, which has provided nearly all iPhone sensors to date. Apple reportedly sought to diversify suppliers after delays in Sony's deliveries between 2023 and 2024.

Doosan Tesna specializes in electrical testing of wafers after fabrication, a process that identifies defective chips before packaging and improves manufacturing yield. More than 90% of its revenue comes from Samsung's Foundry and System LSI divisions.

Doosan Tesna's decision to diversify away from Teradyne equipment toward Advantest is also notable. Advantest systems are widely used for high-performance chips such as GPUs, memory, and AI processors, suggesting Samsung's new sensors for Apple may demand more advanced verification processes.

Samsung's production line in Austin is a key element in Apple's effort to reduce reliance on Japanese suppliers and to expand production within the United States. If Samsung's sensors meet Apple's performance and reliability standards, the move could make it the company's second major image sensor supplier.

Doosan Tesna's major financial commitment represents over one-fifth of its total assets, reflecting how preparations for Apple's future iPhones are already reshaping global semiconductor investment over a year before production begins.