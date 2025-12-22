ChatGPT Now Has a 2025 Year-End Summary Feature Like Spotify Wrapped

OpenAI added a year-end summary feature to ChatGPT, allowing users to get a personalized overview of their 2025 ChatGPT usage. The summary is similar to year-end wrap-ups from companies like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and other services.



ChatGPT offers up an overview of themes discussed and chat stats, such as busiest chatting day, number of overall chats, messages sent, and more. ChatGPT provides each user with a chat style based on writing or speaking habits, along with an "archetype" based on what ChatGPT is used for.

The year-end update also provides a poem, a personalized pixel painting, a 2025 "award," and predictions for 2026.

ChatGPT users can get their year-end summary by asking ChatGPT to "Show me my year with ChatGPT" in the ChatGPT app or on the web. Summaries are available for Free, Pro, and Plus users who have chat history and memory enabled for ChatGPT.

Countries where the feature is available include the United States, UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.