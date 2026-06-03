 LG Kicks Off Summer Sale With Big Deals on Monitors, TVs, and Appliances - MacRumors
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LG Kicks Off Summer Sale With Big Deals on Monitors, TVs, and Appliances

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LG is hosting a big savings event on its website this week, with deals on monitors, TVs, home appliances, and more. LG's discounts have been automatically applied and do not require any discount codes or special memberships.

lg summer saleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with LG. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Highlights of the event include up to $500 off select LG monitors and up to $1,500 off LG's best TV sets. If you're planning to buy multiple monitors, LG is offering an extra 5 percent off your order with select models.

SITEWIDE SALE
LG Summer Sale

TVs

Monitors

Appliances

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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