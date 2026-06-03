LG Kicks Off Summer Sale With Big Deals on Monitors, TVs, and Appliances
LG is hosting a big savings event on its website this week, with deals on monitors, TVs, home appliances, and more. LG's discounts have been automatically applied and do not require any discount codes or special memberships.
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Highlights of the event include up to $500 off select LG monitors and up to $1,500 off LG's best TV sets. If you're planning to buy multiple monitors, LG is offering an extra 5 percent off your order with select models.
TVs
- 55-inch LG UHD 4K Smart TV - $299.99 ($80 off)
- 75-inch LG Mini LED 4K Smart TV - $729.99 ($70 off)
- 86-inch LG QNED 4K Smart TV - $999.99 ($299 off)
- 65-inch LG OLED 4K Smart TV - $1,199.99 ($800 off)
- 77-inch LG evo AI 4K Smart TV - $2,199.99 ($1,500 off)
Monitors
- 34-inch UltraGear Curved Monitor - $249.99 ($150 off)
- 34-inch UltraWide Curved Monitor - $299.99 ($200 off)
- 27-inch UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor - $499.99 ($400 off)
- 34-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor - $799.99 ($500 off)
- 27-inch UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor - $819.99 ($180 off)
- 39-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor - $999.99 ($500 off)
- 32-inch UltraFine 6K Monitor - $1,599.99 ($400 off)
Appliances
- 24-inch QuadWash Front Control Dishwasher - $549.00 ($250 off)
- 24-inch FlushFit Top Control Dishwasher - $749.00 ($400 off)
- 26 cu. ft. Wide Bottom Freezer Refrigerator - $1,699.00 ($500 off)
- 27 cu. ft. Side-by-Side InstaView Refrigerator - $1,799.00 ($800 off)
- Single Unit Front Load WashTower - $1,799.00 ($800 off)
- 27 cu. ft. Smart InstaView French Door Refrigerator - $1,949.00 ($950 off)
- Washer/Dryer LG WashCombo All-in-One - $2,099.00 ($1,200 off)
- 30 cu. ft. Smart French Door Refrigerator - $2,599.00 ($1,400 off)
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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