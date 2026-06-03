LG Kicks Off Summer Sale With Big Deals on Monitors, TVs, and Appliances

LG is hosting a big savings event on its website this week, with deals on monitors, TVs, home appliances, and more. LG's discounts have been automatically applied and do not require any discount codes or special memberships.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with LG. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Highlights of the event include up to $500 off select LG monitors and up to $1,500 off LG's best TV sets. If you're planning to buy multiple monitors, LG is offering an extra 5 percent off your order with select models.

TVs

Monitors

Appliances

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.