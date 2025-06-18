Apple's Foldable iPhone Production to Begin This Fall for 2026 Release

Apple supplier Foxconn is expected to officially start producing Apple's foldable iPhone late in the third quarter of 2025 (late September), or early in the fourth quarter (October), Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today. Apple plans to launch the device in the fall of 2026 as part of the iPhone 18 lineup.

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Homescreen
Though the September/October 2025 timeline is fast approaching, Kuo says that many component specifications have not yet been finalized. What is finished, though, is the foldable display, which will be produced by Samsung Display.

Rumors suggest that the foldable ‌iPhone‌ will feature a display that's around 5.5 inches when closed, and 7.8 inches when opened up. It will fold in half like a book, similar to the Galaxy Fold devices, rather than the Galaxy Flip.

The foldable ‌iPhone‌ could be as thin as 4.5mm when unfolded, and 9 to 9.5mm when it's closed, which would make it incredibly thin when used in its full-screen mode. Apple put considerable effort into hinge design, and the device is expected to have almost no visible crease. It will use under-display cameras, though it may feature some kind of Touch ID authentication feature rather than Face ID due to space constraints. It will, of course, be expensive. In the past, Kuo has said he expects Apple to price the foldable ‌iPhone‌ at $2,000 to $2,500, and that was before Apple was facing steep tariffs in China.

Kuo expects that Samsung Display will produce around seven to eight million foldable panels for the foldable ‌iPhone‌ in 2026, with Apple placing an order for 15 to 20 million total foldable iPhones. Kuo suspects that the 15 to 20 million foldable devices will last Apple two to three years, with demand somewhat limited due to the cost of the smartphone.

Right now, rumors suggest that Apple is aiming for a fall 2026 launch, but Kuo warns that Apple's plans "remain subject to change" prior to when the project officially reaches the production stage.

Top Rated Comments

Seanm87 Avatar
Seanm87
58 minutes ago at 10:18 am

Man, apple just keeps having flop after flop. Hate to say it, but I think the best of apple is behind us ?
It isn’t even out yet or even announced. How is it a flop?
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jkeith85 Avatar
Jkeith85
50 minutes ago at 10:26 am
Just because you don’t want it, don’t assume others don’t. I will be buying.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
igauravarora Avatar
igauravarora
53 minutes ago at 10:22 am
Damn if this is like passport style foldable this would be amazing for the people who liked the mini form factor. I just hope it's thin enough, might be a real upgrade after the iPhone X.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Seanm87 Avatar
Seanm87
48 minutes ago at 10:28 am

gives me major vision pro vibes. Expensive and no one is asking for it.
Expensive yes. People are asking for it though.

This forum thought people were asking for a an iPhone mini and clearly they weren’t.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sensei90 Avatar
sensei90
30 minutes ago at 10:46 am
Day 1! I’ve wanted a foldable from Apple since the 1st Galaxy Fold. People in here claiming it would flop seem to have done their own market research and drawn conclusions out of their asses.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
svish Avatar
svish
54 minutes ago at 10:22 am
Looking forward to hearing all the rumors in the coming months. Think it will have a starting price of $1999. Will be nice to finally have a foldable from Apple.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
