Apple Leak Confirms Work on Foldable iPhone, AirTag 2, and Dozens More Devices

Last week, details about unreleased Apple devices and future iOS features were shared by Macworld. This week, we learned where the information came from, plus we have more findings from the leak.



As it turns out, an Apple prototype device running an early build of iOS 26 was sold, and the person who bought it shared the software. The OS has a version number of 23A5234w, and the first developer beta of ‌iOS 26‌ was 23A5260n, so it dates back to before that initial beta. Apple was still calling it iOS 19 internally at that time, so the software is labeled iOS 19 rather than ‌iOS 26‌.

An anonymous source provided MacRumors with a list of unreleased devices and features that were found in the beta, and we've recapped the device list below. There are references to many upcoming Apple products, which are referred to by codenames internally. Several codenames have been leaked previously in other accidental updates, or by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Many of these leaked devices have been previously rumored, but this serves as confirmation that they are in the works and will be coming in the future.



AirTags and Home Devices

AirTag 2 - B589

- B589 Apple Studio Display 2 - J427 and J527

- J427 and J527 Home hub variant 1 with base - J490

- J490 Home hub variant 2, mounted - J491

- J491 Unknown home accessory - J229. Possibly a standalone base that can be added to the mounted home hub, or another device like the rumored camera Apple is working on.

- J229. Possibly a standalone base that can be added to the mounted home hub, or another device like the rumored camera Apple is working on. Tabletop robot - J595

- J595 HomePod mini 2 - B525

iPads

iPad 12 - J581 and J582 (Wi-Fi and Cellular)

- J581 and J582 (Wi-Fi and Cellular) M4 iPad Air - J707, J708, J737, J738 (11 and 13-inch sizes, Wi-Fi and Cellular)

iPhones

iPhone 17e - V159

- V159 iPhone Air 2 - V62 (software predates Apple's decision to delay the launch)

- V62 (software predates Apple's decision to delay the launch) iPhone 18 Pro - V63

- V63 iPhone 18 Pro Max - V64

- V64 Foldable iPhone - V68

Macs

Low-cost MacBook with A18 Pro - J700

- J700 M5 Pro/Max MacBook Pro - J714c, J714s, J716c, J716s (14-inch and 16-inch models with M5 Pro and Max chip variants)

- J714c, J714s, J716c, J716s (14-inch and 16-inch models with M5 Pro and Max chip variants) M5 MacBook Air - J813 and J815 (13 and 15-inch size options)

- J813 and J815 (13 and 15-inch size options) M5 Mac Studio - J775c and J775d (Possibly M5 Max and M5 Ultra variants)

- J775c and J775d (Possibly M5 Max and M5 Ultra variants) M5 Mac mini - J873g and J873s (M5 and M5 Pro variants)

- J873g and J873s (M5 and M5 Pro variants) M6 14-inch MacBook Pro - J804

- J804 M6 Pro/Max MacBook Pro - K114c, K114s, K116c, K116s (14-inch and 16-inch models with M6 Pro and M6 Max chips)

Wearables

Vision Air headset - N100 (a lighter and cheaper version of the Vision Pro)

- N100 (a lighter and cheaper version of the Vision Pro) AR glasses prototype - N421 (a prototype set of lightweight AR glasses, supposedly scrapped)

- N421 (a prototype set of lightweight AR glasses, supposedly scrapped) Mac-connected AR glasses - N107 (AR glasses that connected to a Mac, supposedly scrapped)

- N107 (AR glasses that connected to a Mac, supposedly scrapped) Cheaper Vision Pro - N109 (also referred to as a second-generation Vision Pro, distinct from Vision Air)

- N109 (also referred to as a second-generation Vision Pro, distinct from Vision Air) AI smart glasses - N50, but Apple now refers to these as N401 (Meta Ray-Bans competitor)

- N50, but Apple now refers to these as N401 (Meta Ray-Bans competitor) Apple Watch Series 12 - N237 and N238 (Wi-Fi and Cellular)

- N237 and N238 (Wi-Fi and Cellular) Apple Watch Ultra 4 - N240

Chips

There are codenames for several upcoming Apple chips that are in the works for future devices.

AirPods H3 - T2026

- T2026 U3 (Ultra Wideband) - T2034

- T2034 M5 Pro/Max/Ultra - T6050

- T6050 M6 - T8152

- T8152 A20/A20 Pro - T8160

- T8160 S11 - T8320

Unknowns

There are also several unknown codenames that aren't linked to any currently rumored devices.

N110

N209

N216

J349

J190

J226

Several of these devices like the AirTag 2, the iPads, and the home hub are expected earlier in 2026, while others will be coming in late 2026 and beyond. Apple's software does not include release dates associated with codenames, so there are no known dates for when some of these devices are coming.