Google Rolls Out Gemini AI for Chrome on iPhone and iPad

Google is rolling out Gemini integration for its Chrome browser on iPhone and iPad, a move that brings AI feature parity with its web and desktop versions.



The company teased built-in Gemini in Chrome for iOS in September, and the feature is now rolling out gradually across the United States. For Gemini to work in Chrome, you'll need version 143. When you've updated, make sure you're signed into your account, the browser language is set to English, and the app isn't in Incognito mode.

If all the above conditions are met, the Google Lens logo on the left-hand side of the address bar will change to a Gemini icon. Tapping the icon shows options for two "Page tools" that let Gemini search your screen or for you to ask the chatbot a question.

The Gemini interface also includes shortcuts to do things like summarize the current webpage or create a FAQ about a topic. Other sample queries include asking Gemini to reframe complex topics in alternative ways, quiz you on material you're learning, adapt recipes to specific dietary requirements, or contrast options and offer tailored recommendations based on your preferences. Gemini's responses to queries appear in an overlay that floats on top of the webpage.

Chrome 143 for iOS also adds biometric checkout support, new Chrome tips on the New Tab Page, and general stability improvements.

(Via 9to5Google.)