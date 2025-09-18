Google Adds Gemini AI to Chrome

Google today said that Gemini AI is being integrated into the Chrome browser for the Mac and PC. Chrome users in the U.S. will get the functionality first, with Gemini able to clarify complex information on any webpage.



There will be a small Gemini symbol in the upper right side of the browser that will offer options like learn about the page or explore a topic when clicked. By default, the Ask Gemini interface will answer questions about the tab that you have open.

Gemini in Chrome is able to work across multiple tabs, which is useful for comparing and summarizing information across several websites. It integrates with Google apps like Calendar, YouTube, and Maps to do things like locate a specific spot in a YouTube video or schedule meetings without leaving a webpage.

Later this month, AI Mode search will be accessible directly from the Chrome address bar with support for long, complex questions.

Gemini in Chrome will also be able to remember websites that you've visited, making it easier to search for a site that you want to revisit. Improved browsing protections are in the works as well, with Google expanding Safe Browsing to put a stop to sites using fake viruses or fake giveaways to phish for info.

In the coming months, Gemini in Chrome will get agentic capabilities, allowing the AI assistant to handle "tedious tasks" like booking a haircut or ordering groceries. You will be able to tell Chrome what needs to be accomplished, and then Gemini will act on webpages to get the task done.

Google also plans to bring Gemini to the Chrome app for iOS, with the feature coming in the near future.