2025 Spotify Wrapped is Here With Three Unique Features Compared to Apple Music Replay

Spotify Wrapped has returned for 2025, and it offers three particularly unique features compared to this year's edition of Apple Music Replay.



First, there is a new top song quiz that allows you to guess which track you listened to the most on Spotify this year, before it is revealed.

Second, there is a new Wrapped Party feature on mobile devices that is designed for both group chats in messaging apps and in-person gatherings. This fun and interactive feature lets you compete with up to nine friends, to see who streamed the most minutes of music, who discovered the most new artists, and more throughout the year.



Third, there are now Wrapped Clubs. Spotify will sort you into one of six clubs based on your unique listening history over the past year.

As always, Spotify Wrapped is an end-of-year highlight reel that lets you view the total time you spent listening to music, podcasts, and audiobooks on Spotify. You can also view your top five songs and top five artists that you listened to this year, and for the first time, you can now view your top albums of the year as well.

Just like Apple Music Replay, Spotify Wrapped provides you with a playlist of your top songs in 2025, and highlight reel cards that are designed to be shared on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat.



Many other new features were added to Spotify Wrapped this year, so make sure to check out Spotify's list if you are interested in learning more.

Spotify also shared year-end charts and more.

2025 Wrapped is prominently featured at the top of the Spotify app.