Apple Releases Firmware Update for iPhone Air MagSafe Battery

Apple today released new firmware for the iPhone Air's MagSafe battery accessory. The firmware has a version number of 8B25, up from the prior 8A351 version. In the Settings app, the new firmware is listed as 99.0 while the prior firmware is 91.0.



This is the second firmware update that Apple has provided to ‌iPhone Air‌ users since the battery was released in September. Apple does not provide details on what's included in firmware updates for accessories, but the new firmware likely provides efficiency and performance updates.

Accessory firmware updates are done quietly without the user knowing about them, so Apple does not offer installation instructions. ‌MagSafe‌ Battery firmware should update when the battery is connected to the ‌iPhone Air‌, but you can also force an update by connecting the battery pack to a Mac.

You can check the version number of the ‌MagSafe‌ Battery's firmware by attaching it to an ‌iPhone Air‌, then going to Settings > General > About > ‌iPhone Air‌ ‌MagSafe‌ Battery.

The ‌MagSafe‌ Battery is exclusive to the ‌iPhone Air‌, and it provides ‌iPhone Air‌ users with up to an additional 65 percent charge. The Battery Pack is thin and light because it actually incorporates the exact same battery that Apple used in the ‌iPhone Air‌.