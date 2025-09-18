iPhone Air MagSafe Battery Pack Uses Same Battery as iPhone Air

iFixit today took apart the iPhone Air MagSafe Battery pack, an accessory designed to work exclusively with the ‌iPhone Air‌, and discovered something interesting.


The battery inside the accessory has an unusual shape, leading iFixit to conclude that it's possible that Apple is using the same battery for the ‌iPhone Air‌ and the ‌iPhone Air‌ ‌MagSafe‌ Battery.

iFixit compared the battery in the ‌MagSafe‌ Battery pack to the ‌iPhone Air‌ battery that Apple showed off when introducing the new device, and it does appear to be a close match if not identical.

The battery has a 12.26Wh capacity, and it is 2.72mm thick, which means it is thin enough to fit inside the 5.6mm ‌iPhone Air‌.

The ‌iPhone Air‌ ‌MagSafe‌ Battery pack is only able to charge an ‌iPhone Air‌ to 65 percent even though it appears Apple is using the same exact battery that's in the iPhone, but that's due to energy transfer loss during wireless charging.

The ‌iPhone Air‌ ‌MagSafe‌ Battery is thicker than the ‌iPhone Air‌, and iFixit speculates that the size was the minimum needed to make it a viable product. The battery inside is protected with plastic and it does not have the same titanium frame as the ‌iPhone Air‌.

Top Rated Comments

AnotherOpinion Avatar
AnotherOpinion
16 minutes ago at 02:00 pm
This is hilarious… like… let's make the battery half as thick and charge extra, and call it the thinest iPhone ever…
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
F23 Avatar
F23
15 minutes ago at 02:00 pm
Tim Cooks us again
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chrisone Avatar
chrisone
6 minutes ago at 02:09 pm

This is hilarious… like… let's make the battery half as thick and charge extra, and call it the thinest iPhone ever…
And sell the other half of the battery as an extra battery pack…!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jdavid_rp Avatar
jdavid_rp
11 minutes ago at 02:05 pm
How viable would be to make the apple logo a circuit between the battery and the accessories (like a Smart Connector from the ipad) so this kind of batteries could be more efficient?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JesterJJZ Avatar
JesterJJZ
8 minutes ago at 02:07 pm

How viable would be to make the apple logo a circuit between the battery and the accessories (like a Smart Connector from the ipad) so this kind of batteries could be more efficient?
This, I always thought a magsafe system that relies on wireless charging makes zero sense. If it needs to physically touch the device just make it a physical connection more like a Macbook magsafe.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
